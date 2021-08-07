Mandate or incentives? Wisconsin colleges try various strategies to drive up vaccination rates

Carrot or stick?

The question of whether to mandate or incentivize COVID-19 vaccines intensified last week for employers, state and federal agencies, hospitals and colleges across the country in the race to vaccinate as many people as possible and stop an even more deadly variant of the coronavirus from developing.

With the start of school just a month away, a growing number of University of Wisconsin System professors and staff are calling for campuses to require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall as the delta variant fuels a surge of infections at a caseload not seen in the state since the winter.

"I am deeply concerned about the dangers, potentially long-term, posed to the health and well-being of students as well as our campus and surrounding community if we do not have a vaccine mandate," UW-Madison employee Susan Nossal said.

But the System has so far resisted those calls, taking the same position that the majority of other colleges have in strongly encouraging but stopping short of requiring that students get the shots. Many UW campuses are instead offering incentives such as laptops, gift cards and tickets to sporting events.