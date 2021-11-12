Mandates drove up COVID-19 vaccination rates at Wisconsin colleges and universities

Wisconsin colleges and universities that required COVID-19 vaccines for students are reporting vaccination rates no lower than 80%, while those without a mandate report rates as low as 55%, a Wisconsin State Journal survey found.

Among two dozen schools responding to the survey that did not impose a vaccine mandate, including those within the public university system, only eight achieved at least an 80% vaccination rate.

Vaccine mandates are the latest source of controversy in the deeply divisive COVID-19 pandemic. But experts say they are among the most powerful tools at this point in the pandemic to convince unvaccinated individuals to get the shot.

Madeleine Mant, a medical anthropologist at the University of Toronto Mississauga, has surveyed 4,600 college students about the COVID-19 vaccine at various points throughout the pandemic. She found in her research that the vast majority of students were willing to get vaccinated for other reasons but there were some individuals who said only a mandate would sway them to get the shot.

The University of Wisconsin System early this year came out against a mandate, a stance that frustrates some students and staff who believe a requirement would not only provide a much safer environment for working and learning but also increase overall vaccination rates.

The System instead requires unvaccinated students to test regularly. It has also incentivized students to get the shot by offering $7,000 scholarships to 70 vaccinated students enrolled at a campus that reached a 70% vaccination goal by Oct. 31.

At UW-Madison, which did not participate in the incentive campaign and does not have a mandate, 95% of the student body is vaccinated, far and away the best outcome statewide among responding campuses that followed neither route.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson last week called his incentive program a success with all but one of the 12 participating campuses — UW-Platteville at 55% — reaching the 70% threshold.

“I have never favored a UW System vaccination mandate for students or employees," he said. "As our high vaccination rates and low prevalence rates across the System clearly show, our approach to encourage and provide the vaccine has worked incredibly well."

Though the campaign has ended and the System is no longer collecting or reporting vaccination rates, inoculation efforts on campus continue, spokesperson Mark Pitsch said. He also said comparing smaller private schools to public universities with thousands of students and diverse populations was an apples-to-oranges comparison.

Though UW-Platteville reported only 55% of students are vaccinated, that's still well above the 21% of 18- to 24-year-olds who are vaccinated in Grant County, according to state health data.

UW-Platteville's lower vaccination rate isn't necessarily because students are adamantly opposed to the vaccine. Among the 45% of students who haven't reported their vaccination status to the university, 7% responded in a survey that they are not vaccinated and do not plan to get the shot whereas 33% simply haven't responded.

Incentives

Nearly two-thirds of the 31 schools included in the survey offered incentives for students to report their vaccination status and get the shot.

Edgewood College raffled off two tuition scholarships, one of which was for $5,000, along with gift cards, a free parking space, an e-bike and AirPods. Heather Harbach, the dean of students, said she heard excitement from students about the prizes. The names of winners were drawn last month at a campuswide event that featured free food and T-shirts regardless of one's vaccination status.

"It was a way to bring us all back together, announce the prize winners and celebrate our high vaccination rate without making it mandatory," she said.

At the Milwaukee School of Engineering, a gift card drawing seemed to motivate students because the school had an increase in vaccination status reports after sending out emails announcing the prizes, spokesperson JoEllen Burdue said.

Other schools had less success with incentive programs or decided to go without.

Theresa Barry, the vice president for student life at Carroll University in Waukesha, said the school offered gift cards in July but "it didn’t seem to make much of a difference" so the school stopped giving them out.

At Lakeland University, which has its main campus in Plymouth, no incentives were offered. Officials told students that vaccinations would help the school be able to offer athletics and student programs without interruption.

"Those proved to be strong motivators," Lakeland spokesperson David Gallianetti said.

Federal mandate

The question of whether to impose a vaccine mandate, at least for employees, may soon fall out of universities' control.

President Joe Biden earlier this fall issued an executive order requiring vaccination for employers with more than 100 workers, which would include most private colleges. The order, which faces several legal challenges, also includes a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which would apply to at least four UW campuses.

Employee vaccination rates at most UW campuses are already relatively high. But the federal mandate could move the needle for at least a couple thousand workers.

UW-Madison officials estimate about 1,800 employees haven't submitted proof of vaccination and determined that the federal order applies to all university employees.

The vaccination deadline is Jan. 4 and employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

At UW-Milwaukee, about 1,500 employees have yet to provide documentation. The order may apply to all employees but spokesperson John Schumacher noted that the chancellor has not yet issued a vaccine mandate.

Two other UW schools have federal contracts, Superior and Stevens Point, both of which said they are in discussions with System.

Under a System draft policy paper, the nine UW campuses without federal contracts could impose an employee mandate if the chancellor determines that the university may seek future federal contracting opportunities. Representatives for each of these schools either did not respond to questions Friday or said they had nothing to report on whether their school may comply with the order.

