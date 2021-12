Many Wisconsin hospitals send some newborn screening samples late

More from this series:

Colton Hidde can put his pants on, but he hasn’t figured out shirts. When eating, he uses an adaptive high chair. The 9-year-old speaks only a few words, including “ish” for “fish.”

A delayed newborn screening test in 2012 left the boy brain-damaged before doctors could diagnose and treat him for argininosuccinic aciduria, or ASA, a rare genetic disorder in which ammonia builds up in the body, according to a lawsuit filed by his parents.

Colton’s younger brother, 4-year-old Christian, was also born with ASA but treated right away. He is also developmentally delayed but uses a fork and spoon, unlike Colton, and already speaks many more words.

“There’s no way of knowing what Colton would be like if (the newborn screening test) would have been on time, but there’s no doubting he wouldn’t have been as sick as he was because he would have had normal treatment from the beginning,” said his mother, Karen Hidde, of New London.

Hospitals are supposed to collect blood samples from babies 24 hours to 48 hours after birth and send them to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene in Madison within 24 hours after collection, according to the lab. But some samples don’t make it to the lab on time, which can prevent early treatment that could save or dramatically improve newborns’ lives.

“Recently we’ve noticed a trend towards submitters collecting and submitting samples outside of this recommended time window,” said an Oct. 15 letter to providers from the lab and the state Department of Health Services. “As a reminder, delayed submissions can have negative consequences.”

The lab, allowing for some flexibility, reports how many samples are received within three days of collection. In April to June, Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee in Mequon, Richland Hospital in Richland Center and Tomah Health sent more than 5% of samples more than three days late, according to the lab. Many other hospitals in the state sent some specimens late.

The Mequon and Richland Center hospitals continued to send more than 5% of samples more than three days late in July to September, when Westfields Hospital in New Richmond joined the list. At Aspirus Medford Hospital, more than 5% of samples were more than three days late the first and third quarters of the year.

The Mequon hospital, part of Ascension Wisconsin, sent 26 samples, or more than 12%, more than three days late during the second and third quarters, the worst level at any hospital in the state this year.

“Ascension Wisconsin monitors the monthly reports from the state lab, then reviews with our statewide lab quality team to identify trends and outliers to the established practice,” Vanessa Freitag, Ascension’s vice president of pharmacy and lab, said in a statement. “When necessary, workgroups are developed with practice/nursing leaders to evaluate and resolve any non-conforming events.”

Courier problems

The state lab allows for even more flexibility by not counting against hospitals samples delayed for reasons beyond their control, said Dr. Patrice Held, co-director of newborn screening at the lab. Such delays typically involve holdups by the courier used, which for most hospitals is UPS.

When courier and related problems are included, the vast majority of Wisconsin hospitals had some delayed samples in January to September. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Women’s Medical Center in Milwaukee topped the list with 119 delayed samples, including 17 the lab considered to be the hospital’s fault. Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton had 110, including 22 that were its fault, and Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital had 88, including nine that were its fault.

In Madison, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital had one delayed sample and UnityPoint Health-Meriter had six, none considered their fault.

The state lab and the Wisconsin Hospital Association started making the data publicly available in 2014 after a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, triggered by Colton Hidde’s story, uncovered flaws in the nation’s newborn screening practices. Colton’s sample, taken at what is now ThedaCare Medical Center of New London, didn’t arrive at the state lab until five days after it was collected, the Journal Sentinel reported. By then, he had already been taken by helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin hospital near Milwaukee, arriving in a coma.

Lawsuit settled

Karen and Michael Hidde in 2018 settled their lawsuit against the New London hospital, which was filed three years earlier. They have a third son, Caleb, 6, who doesn’t have ASA.

Colton has a feeding tube, through which he gets medications, but he mostly eats by mouth unless he’s ill. He is learning to use a communication device to say his name and some words. He is not expected to become verbal, his mother said.

Colton and Christian have received liver transplants, which helps prevent ammonia buildup but requires them to take anti-rejection drugs that weaken their immune systems.

Karen Hidde said she wishes Colton’s screening had been processed more quickly so he could have been treated right away, but she is glad the family’s ordeal helped spur public reporting of test transfer times.

“Now that they have to post it and let people know, I think it holds hospitals more accountable,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0