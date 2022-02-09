Marijuana legalization unlikely in Wisconsin without change in DEA, FDA guidance

Despite growing bipartisan support, don't expect marijuana legalization soon in any form in Wisconsin.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day, but we’re actually talking realistically about marijuana reform," Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, said during a Wisconsin Counties Association panel Wednesday.

There are bills from Democrats and Republicans that would legalize medical marijuana, from Democrats that would also legalize it for recreational use, and a bipartisan measure that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana. Last month, state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, proposed legalization of medical marijuana.

The bills come after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last year proposed legalizing marijuana in the state budget, a provision removed by Republicans who control the Legislature. But that hasn't stopped the conversation about having Wisconsin join the 37 states that have legalized medical marijuana and the 18 that have fully legalized it, including Illinois and Michigan. Wisconsin's other two neighbors, Iowa and Minnesota, allow medical marijuana.

Still, many — Republicans especially — don't want to allow legal access to marijuana unless the Food and Drug Administration and other federal agencies change their guidance.

Public supports legalization In a series of referendums in 16 counties and two series in 2018, Wisconsin voters indicated they largely support the legalization of marijuana both of recreational and medical use. On the question of recreational use, more than 644,000 voters said marijuana should be legalized at least for adults. Just under 281,000 people said no. More than 375,000 voters — more than 81% — said marijuana should be available for medical use, while fewer than 89,000 disagreed.

A key Republican whom legalization proponents will need to persuade is state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a retired Racine Police officer who chairs the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

In an email last week, Scott Kelly, Wanggaard's chief of staff, said: "Van’s position has not changed. He is wary of any proposal for medical marijuana. He is following the FDA guidance."

The Drug Enforcement Agency has been steadfast in keeping marijuana classified as a Schedule I controlled substance, the same classification it gives to heroin, methamphetamine and LSD; this classification is cited by the FDA in its guidance, which has long restricted research on the effects of marijuana.

Despite that classification, the federal government has not halted 18 states from fully legalizing marijuana and 37 states from legalizing it for medical use.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, cited the FDA's guidance as the reason for his opposition to legalization as well.

The federal guidance has been cited by Republican majorities in other states where marijuana remains fully illegal. A Kentucky TV news station reported last month that Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers told a reporter that "he has yet to see a reputable agency like the FDA release guidance on how to safely use medical marijuana."

Without the support of Vos and LeMahieu, the leaders of the houses in Wisconsin's legislature, any proposals for legalizing recreational marijuana are effectively dead on arrival.'

Bewley said the bipartisan discussion about loosening Wisconsin's marijuana laws is a “celebration.”

“We’re not going to get it passed this year, don’t get me wrong,” she said. "But we’re actually talking about it in very realistic and concrete terms. The fact that we’re there, we were not there and we haven’t been there for years, but for some reason there’s daylight. That’s what we have to capitalize on.”

“It’s a matter of getting the conversation started," Felzkowski said at an online forum Tuesday hosted by Wisconsin Health News. "People on both sides of the aisle are in favor of it, people on both sides of the aisle are against it. We need to start the conversation, let the public weigh in on it and come out with the best piece of legislation in the end.”

Lawmakers need to put their political party aside and talk with one another to reach agreement, said Democratic Sen. Melissa Agard, of Madison, the chief proponent of full legalization in Wisconsin.

“That is not happening at this point,” she said. Still, Agard is optimistic. “It is important that we realize there have been more pieces of legislation introduced this session from a broader swatch of political affiliations than we have seen in Wisconsin," she said. “Clearly we are having a lot of opportunity for robust conversation in the building and that is exciting.”

Legalization of marijuana isn't a matter of if it happens, but when and how, according to Agard.

“To me," she said, the devil is in the details."

