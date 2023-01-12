Mark Jensen homicide re-trial: Julie Jensen's friend, acquaintances testify in court

Some of the last individuals to interact with Julie Jensen before her death in 1998 spoke about her personality and love of family during the fourth day of the jury re-trial against Mark Jensen Thursday morning.

Mark Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of his 40-year-old wife inside their Carol Beach home in Pleasant Prairie, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

A Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling.

The so-called "letter from the grave" in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect" will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his wife over three days in early December 1998 by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying and gasping for air in order to be with a mistress. They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of anger over a previous affair she had with a co-worker, along with other marriage issues.

They also allege he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is back as a special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

Witness testmony

Multiple witnesses for the state testified Thursday.

Eric Schoor, the best friend of the Jensen's oldest son David Jensen, said he would hang out at the Jensen household every other Wednesday after school.

Schoor said David Jensen was normally a "very positive and energetic kid" but in the days before his mother's death he seemed "grave" and "worried."

Schoor said David Jensen told him that his mother was sick and his father declined to take her to the hospital for care. Schoor said David Jensen mimicked his mother's strained breathing for him while at school in the days before her death.

Schoor, who had also known Julie Jensen for years through his relationship with her son, said she was normally a "very positive" and "upbeat" person and a committed parent. He said she was an involved parent who often cooked for them.

Schoor's mother, Laura Schoor, expressed similar sentiments Thursday, calling Julie Jensen "very kind" and "positive."

Angela Martinelli, a friend and neighbor of Julie Jensen, also said she believed Julie Jensen was an "excellent mother." Martinelli said she last interacted with Julie Jensen on Nov. 20, 1998, when they went out for lunch at a local diner with their young sons. She said the they discussed their plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

"I didn't have any concerns (about Julie Jensen)," Martinelli said, adding her friend was always "very soft spoken."

Joseph Mangi, a longtime Kenosha Unified School District educator and administrator, also testified Thursday.

Mangi, a former principal of Bradford High School, testified that he interviewed Julie Jensen for a part-time office secretary position in the weeks before her death.

Mangi said she appeared "very professional" and was "easy to talk to."

Mangi said he decided to offer her the job at Bradford, one of Kenosha County's largest schools, because she "loved working with kids" and of her previous experience volunteering at her oldest son's elementary school in the district.

However, when he attempted to contact Julie Jensen with the good news in the week ending Nov. 30 he was unable to reach her, he said.

Mangi said he called the Jensen home during normal business hours and believed Mark Jensen answered the phone. When he asked to speak with his wife Mark Jensen said something Mangi said he found disturbing.

"His response was she's asleep and she's going to be asleep for a long time, and he laughed," Mangi said. "It was disconcerting."

A day or two later, Mangi learned she had died.

"Something wasn't right," Mangi added.

Video testimony

Video testimony from the first trial some 15 years ago from Tadeusz Wojt, a neighbor and confidant of Julie Jensen, was played for the jury Thursday on televisions in court. Wojt was unable to testify in person.

Wojt testified Julie Jensen often confided in him about how she feared Mark Jensen in the days before her death. He said Julie Jensen she "wouldn't leave because of the kids" even though he offered her a place to stay away from her husband and she had a vehicle.

"She was really scared," he said. "She didn't know where to go, where to turn."

At times, Tadeusz Wojt said Julie Jensen seemed unsure if her husband was "playing with her mentally."

Testimony from Tadeusz Wojt's now-deceased wife, Margaret Wojt, was played for the jury Wednesday evening.

Margaret Wojt said she found Mark Jensen's conduct off-putting in the days following his wife's death.

"Your wife just died yesterday, why are you so happy?" she said.

There are 78 names of the prosecution's witness list. There are 33 on the defendant's witness list.

Opening statements Wednesday

On Wednesday, both the prosecution and defense presented opening arguments before the jury of nine men and seven women. The trial is expected to last about five weeks and into February.

The prosecution’s opening statement lasted about an hour and was presented by Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeil. She opened with a photo on television monitors of Julie Jensen with her two young sons.

“In this case the evidence you’re going to hear is that the defendant murdered his wife with ethylene glycol, that this was not Julie Jensen ingesting that substance to commit suicide,” McNeill said.

“You’re going to hear that evidence about the ethylene glycol in Julie Jensen’s blood and in her stomach, and other evidence of that poisoning in her system. You may even see some photos from the autopsy showing evidence from the inside of her body.”

McNeil said the poison causes a slow and painful death because it destroys one’s kidneys.

Mackenzie Renner presented opening statements on behalf of the defense.

Renner said Mark Jensen was a “distraught mess of a man” in the moments after he found his wife dead with “snot bubbling up” and “trouble standing.”

Renner said the Jensens were “just like every other family” that faced hardships.

Renner also called Julie Jensen an “unreliable narrator” and said Julie Jensen said disturbing and inconsistent things to acquaintances before her death about Mark Jensen.

“Julie Jensen took her own life. The evidence will show as much,” Renner said. "Mr. Jensen is not a murderer.”

