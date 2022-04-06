Marquette County deputy arrested, fired for alleged attempted inappropriate sexual behavior, authorities say

A Marquette County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and fired for alleged attempted inappropriate sexual behavior, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Travis Bittelman was arrested Wednesday on preliminary charges stemming from allegations that Bittelman was engaging in potentially inappropriate sexual behavior, and as a result fired, Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said in a statement.

The arrest stems from a video uploaded to YouTube claiming to show an off-duty deputy soliciting sexual activities with a minor, Konrath said.

“These are very serious allegations that our agency is deeply concerned about,” Konrath said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with an external criminal investigation, while the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation and policy review that will be released upon completion, Konrath said.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information related to the case to call it at 608-297-2115, or Marquette County Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477.

