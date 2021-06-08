Marquette University requiring COVID-19 vaccine while UW-Madison weighs mandate for dorms

More than 40,000 students and employees so far have been vaccinated on campus or through another provider, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

How close other UW campuses are to reaching some level of herd immunity is unknown. It’s not a data point currently tracked by every school.

If and how campuses should measure vaccination rates is under discussion, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson at a UW Board of Regents meeting last week said he has temporarily hired former student Regent Olivia Woodmansee to visit UW campuses as part of an effort to push each campus’ vaccination rate toward 70%.

Vaccine mandates have become a politically fraught issue for colleges, especially public institutions in red states.

Just last week, Republicans held a hearing on a bill that would ban UW campuses and state technical colleges from requiring vaccines or mandating testing as a condition of being on campus.