Married couple dies after being ejected from motorcycle in car crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported. Officials have not publicly identified the victims.

The CPD and Caledonia Fire Department were called to the intersection of Six Mile Road and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) for a car versus motorcycle crash on Friday just before 7 p.m.

The couple, reported to be from the Racine area, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Six Mile Road and failed to stop at the red light. A car traveling northbound struck the motorcycle, ejecting both occupants, the CPD said.

The female passenger of the motorcycle died on scene as a result of her injuries.

The male driver was airlifted to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He later died as a result of the injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured and "is fully cooperating," the CPD said.

The crash remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting.

"Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers," the CPD wrote in a social media post.