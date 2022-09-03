 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Married couple dies after being ejected from motorcycle in car crash in Caledonia

  • Updated
  • 0

CALEDONIA — A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported. Officials have not publicly identified the victims.

The CPD and Caledonia Fire Department were called to the intersection of Six Mile Road and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) for a car versus motorcycle crash on Friday just before 7 p.m.

The couple, reported to be from the Racine area, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Six Mile Road and failed to stop at the red light. A car traveling northbound struck the motorcycle, ejecting both occupants, the CPD said.

The female passenger of the motorcycle died on scene as a result of her injuries.

The male driver was airlifted to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He later died as a result of the injuries.

People are also reading…

The driver of the car was not injured and "is fully cooperating," the CPD said. 

The crash remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting.

"Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers," the CPD wrote in a social media post.

On this episode of Newsmakers, Lisa Pugh sits down with the Director of the Legislative Council, Anne Sappenfield, to share a committee overview, including the challenges the legislature hopes members will address. Each even-numbered year of the biennium Wisconsin’s Joint Legislative Council establishes what are known as study committees. These committees, with a unique combination of legislator and citizen members, end up crafting legislation on some of the state’s most complex and controversial issues, typically with bi-partisan support. This year the Council is supporting 7 committees. WisconsinEye is offering exclusive coverage of their proceedings.

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2022/08/29/newsmakers-overview-of-wisconsin-legislative-council-study-committees

Subscribe to Morning Minute newsletter: https://wiseye.org/newsletters

Donate to WisEye: https://wiseye.org/donate

#wipolitics #wisconsin #wisconsineye
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News