Married couple dies after being ejected from motorcycle in car crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported. Officials have not publicly identified the victims.
The CPD and Caledonia Fire Department were called to the intersection of Six Mile Road and Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) for a car versus motorcycle crash on Friday just before 7 p.m.
The couple, reported to be from the Racine area, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Six Mile Road and failed to stop at the red light. A car traveling northbound struck the motorcycle, ejecting both occupants, the CPD said.
The female passenger of the motorcycle died on scene as a result of her injuries.
The male driver was airlifted to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He later died as a result of the injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured and "is fully cooperating," the CPD said.
The crash remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting.
"Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers," the CPD wrote in a social media post.
On this episode of Newsmakers, Lisa Pugh sits down with the Director of the Legislative Council, Anne Sappenfield, to share a committee overview, including the challenges the legislature hopes members will address. Each even-numbered year of the biennium Wisconsin’s Joint Legislative Council establishes what are known as study committees. These committees, with a unique combination of legislator and citizen members, end up crafting legislation on some of the state’s most complex and controversial issues, typically with bi-partisan support. This year the Council is supporting 7 committees. WisconsinEye is offering exclusive coverage of their proceedings.
Watch the full program:
https://wiseye.org/2022/08/29/newsmakers-overview-of-wisconsin-legislative-council-study-committees
Subscribe to Morning Minute newsletter:
https://wiseye.org/newsletters
Donate to WisEye:
https://wiseye.org/donate
#wipolitics #wisconsin #wisconsineye
Photos: Wisconsin volleyball raises national championship banner before playing Marquette
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek (14) hits the ball in the second set of a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek (14) hits the ball past Marquette's Hattie Bray (22) in the second set of a game at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson (10) hits the ball past Marquette's Aubrey Hamilton (10) in the second set of a game at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Sarah Franklin (13) hits the ball at Marquette's Carsen Murray (12) and Yadhira Anchante (1) in the second set of a game at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Gulce Guctekin (21) dives for the ball in the second set of a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin players, including Wisconsin's Gulce Guctekin (21), react after a point in the second set of a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin volleyball players, including Anna Smrek (14), MJ Hammill (6), top right, Gulce Guctekin (21) and Sarah Franklin (13), left, celebrate a point in the second set of a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson (10) and Danielle Hart (18) put up a block against Marquette's Aubrey Hamilton (10) in the second set of a game at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) and Caroline Crawford (9) put up a block against Marquette's Ella Foti (7) in the second set of a game at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
UW student Madeline Timmers passes out mini banners to spectators for the team’s 2021 national championship win before a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dana Rettke receives a ring from Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh for the team’s 2021 national championship win during a ceremony before a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Liz Gregorski reacts after receiving a championship ring from Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh for the team’s 2021 national championship win during a ceremony before a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin 2021 national championship volleyball team gathers around the trophy for a photo during a ceremony before a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek receives a ring from Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh for the team’s 2021 national championship win during a ceremony before a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin volleyball players cheer on their teammates as they receive rings for their 2021 national championship win during a ceremony before a game against Marquette at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!