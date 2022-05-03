Mars Cheese Castle theme park is a cheesy hoax

Despite reports by a Wisconsin satire website, the Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W. Frontage Road, will not be opening a rollercoaster theme park in August.

Three rides were listed in the initial story by Wisconsin News Today — the Giant Curd Drop, the Cheese Wheel Carousel and the Cheesy River— and would have supposedly helped the cheese emporium compete with Six Flags Great America.

“That would be amazing, it’d be pretty unique,” said store manager Kayln Kelly. “But no, we’re not building a theme park.”

While the reality is hardly as delectable as fiction, Kelly and a few co-workers did brainstorm a few rides of their own.

“The Gouda go-go carts, maybe. Or a Plunge into the Nacho Cheese,” Kelly said, laughing.

Although there won’t be any rollercoaster rides this summer, Kelly still encouraged people to visit for the Castle’s traditional offerings, from squeaky cheese curds to summer sausage.

“You can still come down and enjoy our tastings, samples and the beer and wine vendors,” Kelly said.

For the Mars Cheese Castle, even without towering rides to draw in guests, Kelly said they expected crowds when the weather starts to get warmer.

“We’re just waiting for the summertime to hit,” Kelly said. “It gets crazy.”

