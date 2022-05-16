Masks recommended indoors in seven Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 levels

Seven Wisconsin counties now have high COVID-19 community levels, meaning residents should wear masks in public indoor setting, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, health officials said Monday.

The counties with high rates are Barron and Rusk in the northwestern part of the state; La Crosse County and neighboring Monroe and Vernon counties; and Kenosha and Racine counties in southeastern Wisconsin.

Thirty-eight counties, including Dane, have medium levels, for which people at high risk for severe disease should talk to their doctors about whether to wear masks. Twenty-seven counties have low levels, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Although the virus continues to change, we have the tools to fight it thanks to effective vaccines, accessible testing, and new treatments,” Karen Timberlake, state Department of Health Services secretary, said in a statement. “As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high-risk for severe illness.”

State health officials said people should get recommended vaccines and booster doses, be tested for COVID-19 if symptomatic or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 and stay home if sick or test positive.

