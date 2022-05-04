MATC, UW forge nursing degree transfer agreement

A new agreement between Madison Area Technical College and UW-Madison will make it easier for students who have earned associate degrees in nursing at MATC to get bachelor degrees in nursing at the university, officials said Wednesday.

The transfer agreement will facilitate transfers into a UW-Madison School of Nursing program called BSN@Home. Started in 1996, the program aims to address the shortage of bachelor-degree nurses in Wisconsin by providing a flexible part-time, online option for working nurses looking to expand opportunities in health care, officials said.

“This new nursing agreement adds to that legacy as we work together to meet the critical nursing demand in our communities and create meaningful career options for our collective students," Turina Bakken, provost of MATC, also known as Madison College, said in a statement.

“This is the culmination of our efforts to create a seamless pathway from the associate degree in nursing to the baccalaureate degree,” said Linda Scott, dean of the UW-Madison nursing school.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin faced a projected shortage of about 11,600 nurses by 2030 as an aging population is expected to need more care, according to a state Department of Workforce Development report in May 2020.

As the pandemic intensified last year, 10.8% of hospital nursing jobs became vacant, the highest level since 2005, according to a Wisconsin Hospital Association report in March. For nursing assistants, the vacancy rate was 17.2%, the highest of any health care role, up from an average of 9.7% the previous five years. For licensed practical nurses, the vacancy rate last year was 11%, up from about 7.3% in recent years.

Amy Kittleson, who is on track to graduate from MATC with her associate degree in nursing in May, said in a statement that the transfer agreement is a good option for her.

“As a lifelong learner, to be able to have a local option for achieving my goal of obtaining my BSN is outstanding," Kittleson said.

