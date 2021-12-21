Mauston gas station employee of 30 years charged with stealing $9,300 from cash register

A Mauston man working at a Mauston gas station allegedly stole $9,300 from the cash register over a two- to three-year period.

James Clark, 45, is charged with felony theft in a business setting of an amount greater than $5,000 but less than $10,000. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 6:44 a.m. Oct. 18 Officer Matthew Schwichtenberg was dispatched to a gas station in Mauston for a report that management of the gas station had an individual detained for theft.

Upon arrival Schwichtenberg met with two managers and a store employee in the manager’s office. One of the managers told Schwichtenberg that an employee identified as James Clark allegedly had been stealing money from the business for a period of two to three years.

Schwichtenberg was told Clark admitted to the theft, and both Clark and management agreed the estimated amount taken at $9,300. The gas station had completed an internal investigation and notified Clark of their findings Oct. 18. The manager, when asked if the company wanted to press charges for the theft, stated it is policy to do so.

Clark spoke with Schwichtenberg alone, where he told Schwichtenberg he was employed by the company for 30 years. Clark admitted to taking money from the till for two or three years at an average of about $60 a week, totaling $9,300.

Schwichtenberg again spoke to the manager, who filled out a lack of consent form on behalf of the company. The manager provided Schwichtenberg with a flash drive containing several separate incidents on video showing Clark taking money from the cash register. Schwichtenberg was advised he would be provided with all documents from the company’s internal investigation.

Clark was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.

A review of the contents of the flash drive showed separate incidents of Clark taking money from the till starting on July 4, 2021 and going until Oct. 16. During each incident Clark would ring up an item, cancel the transaction, open the drawer, place the customer’s money in the drawer then give the customer change. After giving change to the customer Clark would take the money from the register as if he was counting it, then put some money back and the rest into his other hand which he then places in his pocket.

Clark is scheduled for a plea hearing March 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

