Mauston man charged with maintaining drug trafficking house after overdose death at residence, authorities say

A Mauston man is alleged to have maintained a drug trafficking place after a person died at his residence from a drug overdose.

Thomas Wolff, Jr., 47, of Mauston is charged with felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, repeater. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both. As Wolff has a previous felony conviction within a five year period prior to this arrest he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dispatch sent Officer Aaren Weinke to a residence in Mauston for an EMS call at about 4:04 a.m. June 18 following a report of a 24-year-old man at the residence not breathing.

Upon arrival Weinke was taken by a witness to the man, who was in the garage of the residence. The male was not breathing and had a blueish skin color. Weinke began CPR as several other officers and EMS arrived on scene.

Mauston EMS ended patient care after speaking with a doctor and Juneau County Communications Center notified the coroner. Weinke remained on scene and secured the entrance to the garage.

At about 4:18 a.m., Detective Richard Lueneburg was contacted by Police Chief Mike Zilisch to report a suspicious death from a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival at the scene at 4:42 a.m. Lueneburg observed three individuals he knew through prior police contacts, one of which was Thomas Wolff, Jr.

One of the witnesses stated the victim left her residence between midnight and 1 a.m. to look at a vehicle, with the victim stating he would be back in an hour. When the victim did not return the witness went to Wolff’s residence. Wolff told the witness he did not know where the victim was and told the witness to check in the garage, where she found the victim.

Officers seized cell phones from the witness, Wolff and the victim. Both the witness and Wolff gave consent to search the cell phones.

A search of the garage located a scale with residue, a backpack containing the victim’s personal property and a meth pipe, a cell phone with a cracked screen and another meth pipe. Officers also found a “large quantity” of used hypodermic needles, Narcan and tie-offs.

Wolff was interviewed at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview Wolff stated he did not know the victim, but the victim was at the garage to look at a vehicle. Wolff said he talked with the witness about the vehicle. When the witness arrived looking for the victim he went outside with the witness and found the victim. Wolff began yelling at the victim to get a response, but was unable to do so. He called 911 and began CPR using their instructions.

According to Wolff he gave the victim two rounds of Narcan, and he kept Narcan in the garage because people would “use” in the garage. Wolff said he thought the victim took heroin because the victim looked similar to previously witnessed heroin overdoses.

Wolff admitted to previously giving out shots of “down” or heroin, but had gotten out of jail the Tuesday prior and did not have drug connections currently. Wolff denied giving drugs to the victim.

During a second interview with Wolff said he never talked to the victim. Wolff said he used methamphetamine found at the residence on June 16 as he was cleaning up. Wolff repeated his previous recount of events about the victim on June 18, but stated he pulled a needle from the victim’s arm. Wolff stated he told the witness he believed the victim had overdosed, and the witness brought Narcan.

When asked about his messages on his cell phone Wolff allegedly recanted his statement and confirmed he talked with the victim. Wolff said the victim had heroin and wanted to trade it for methamphetamine.

Wolff allegedly admitted that he attempted to trade heroin, and acknowledged he delayed reporting the overdose. Wolff said he delayed because he had never seen anyone not “come back” from Narcan, according to the complaint.

Wolff is scheduled for a plea hearing Jan. 6 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

