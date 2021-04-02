Mauston prepares to battle nuisance geese

Jones said the USDA can round up and remove the birds, but the city would need to decide by about June 5 if they wish to pursue that option. It would cost the city about $3,500. If the city authorizes the round up and removal of birds, representatives from the USDA would come out one day in June or July while the geese have molted and cannot fly, and will trap the geese for removal.

According to Jones, if landowners where the geese might be during that day have given written permission for the USDA and DNR to go on their land to trap the geese, the city could expect to see a reduction in population of the geese by up to 75%.

Once trapped the birds are euthanized, with juvenile birds used as animal food. The adults can be ground into goose burger and given to the food pantry for a cost of about $500, which goes towards testing for mercury and lead.

Jones said removal in combination with “oiling” the goose eggs on the islands and peninsulas in the river could be effective in significantly reducing the population. When the eggs are oiled they are coated with oil, which cuts off oxygen to the embryo inside the egg. The mother goose, however, is unaware anything is wrong with the egg until after their reproductive system has shut down for the year. Jones said eventually the geese become unlikely to return to nests where they have had unsuccessful hatchings.

