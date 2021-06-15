Maya Jadhav aces National Spelling Bee quarterfinals, is sole Wisconsinite headed to semifinals

Twelve-year-old Maya Jadhav of Fitchburg will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals as the only representative from Wisconsin to pass the grueling quarterfinals round.

After successfully spelling two words and defining another, Maya, a seventh-grade student at Fitchburg’s Eagle School and the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee co-champion, will be one of 30 competitors moving on to the national semifinals at the end of June. This is Maya's third year in the national bee and her second time going to the semifinals.

She tied for 42nd place in 2018 and 41st in 2019 at the national bee, though this is the farthest, in national placement, she has made it in the competition. Maya was also the 2019 state bee champion and was a two-time champion of the Madison All-City Spelling Bee.

Maya said she was "grateful" to make it to the quarterfinals knowing a lot of other strong competitors did not. Looking forward to the semifinals, she said she feels prepared to tackle whatever words come her way.

"I'm really proud to represent Wisconsin," she said.