The Republican-led Wisconsin Senate could vote to fire the state's top election official as soon as this week after a committee on Monday approved the move.
That's despite widespread disagreement over whether Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe's reappointment is legally before the Legislature — a dispute that's likely headed to court in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.
Monday's vote by the Senate elections committee follows a Senate resolution in June declaring that Wolfe has been nominated for reappointment by the bipartisan elections commission, even though the commission failed to provide the four votes that Democrats and nonpartisan attorneys say are required for Wolfe's nomination to be official.
Wolfe has been scrutinized by legislative Republicans since the commission made changes to certain elections procedures in the 2020 general election in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — changes that have spurred some conservatives to falsely accuse her of malfeasance. Legislative Republicans haven't indicated who they want in Wolfe's place.
The Senate committee on Monday voted 3-1, with one Democratic abstention, against recommending Wolfe's reappointment. The vote was taken via paper ballot, meaning the lawmakers were not present for the vote.
Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, condemned the move.
"Republicans are hell-bent on doing everything they can to interfere with our elections, including trying to abuse their power by improperly firing the state’s elections commissioner, who they last approved with unanimous, bipartisan support," he tweeted.
Republican Sens. Dan Knodl, of Germantown, Dan Feyen, of Fond du Lac, and Romaine Robert Quinn, of Cameron, voted against Wolfe. Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, voted for reappointing her, and Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, abstained.
Republicans cited Wolfe's absence from a public hearing about her appointment, as well as testimony from that hearing, as reasons for voting her down.
“Elections are at the foundation of our democracy, and it is important that every citizen can trust that their vote will matter," Feyen said. "This hearing made it clear to me that under Ms. Wolfe’s leadership, too many Wisconsinites don’t have this trust."
Democrats said her reappointment isn't legally before the Legislature.
"This nomination is not before us and Senate Republicans are on a path that will waste taxpayer money and create unnecessary controversy around our elections while attacking qualified, hard-working election officials," Spreitzer said. "Wolfe will continue her lawful service as the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, regardless of what Senate Republicans do to serve conspiracy theorists and right-wing extremists."
Spreitzer said he would be submitting a report to the Senate outlining the legal analysis that found Wolfe's appointment isn't legally before the body.
"Since Sen. Knodl chose to hold this executive session via paper ballot rather than holding an in-person executive session, committee members were denied the opportunity to discuss the legal memos indicating that this vote was not properly before the Senate and were not able to make any motion to that effect," Spreitzer spokesperson Doug Hyant said in a statement.
Smith said he abstained from voting because her appointment isn't before the Senate.
"No appointment has been made; accordingly, no vote should be taken," he said.
The committee vote on Monday followed months of disagreements over whether the agency had actually reappointed Wolfe to another term.
In late June, the commission deadlocked on a vote to reappoint Wolfe in a bid by Democrats to block her nomination from reaching the Senate. The three Republican members of the bipartisan commission voted to nominate her and the three Democrats abstained.
Senate Republicans have since planned to move ahead on her confirmation, arguing that the deadlocked vote actually constituted a majority since the three commissioners who cast votes voted in favor of appointing her.
But nonpartisan and Democratic legal experts have disagreed with that analysis.
Position outlined
A memo prepared for Spreitzer in August by Wisconsin Legislative Council attorneys Katie Bender-Olson and Peggy Hurley states that most commission actions, including the appointment of the agency's administrator, must be affirmed with at least four votes.
"Based on the statutory text and conventions of statutory interpretation in Wisconsin, the best interpretation of state law is that appointment of a WEC administrator requires four votes of the commission," the memo states. "This is because the provision relating directly to the appointment of an administrator refers to a 'majority of the members of the commission,' and not to a majority of those voting, and because actions of the commission generally require a two-thirds vote."
While state law at times refers to members "present and voting" in some statutory provisions, that language is not included in a statute pertaining to an administrative appointment, the memo continues.
Separately, in a letter to Wisconsin Legislative Council Director Anne Sappenfield, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote that the commission's deadlocked vote in June means "there is no WEC administrator appointment before the Senate."
"This is not a close question under state law," Kaul said, adding that the state Department of Justice is representing Wolfe in the matter.
Kaul reiterated his comments on Monday, adding that the Senate should avoid firing Wolfe and "causing more needless uncertainty about election administration in Wisconsin."
