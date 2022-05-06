Medica paid $233 million to own 55% of Dean Health Plan

Minnesota-based Medica paid $232.7 million last year to own 55% of Madison-based Dean Health Plan, Medica spokesperson Greg Bury said Friday.

Medica — based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis — had been serving western Wisconsin. Investing in Dean, which serves south-central Wisconsin, gives Medica more of a presence in the state. Dean also has other plans, such as Prevea360, with services in the northeastern part of the state.

Dean Health Plan provides coverage to about 476,000 people overall, which is roughly half the size of Medica. The health insurer now puts its total membership at about 1.5 million people.

Dean previously was solely owned by St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

“Investing in Dean Health Plan is one way we are achieving our vision of serving more communities and demonstrating our unwavering commitment to high quality affordable health care," Medica CEO John Naylor said in a statement.

