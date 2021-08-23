Medica to invest in Dean Health Plan

Minnesota-based Medica plans to invest in Madison-based Dean Health Plan, the health insurance plans announced last week.
Medica — based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis — has been serving western Wisconsin. Investing in Dean, which serves southcentral Wisconsin, could give Medica more of a presence in the state. Dean also has other plans, such as Prevea360, with services in the northeast part of the state.
Medica and St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns Dean Health Plan, said they are forming a "strategic relationship." Medica and Dean will maintain their brands and products and focus on operations, technology and value-based care, offering “enhanced service and products” with no near-term changes to members, employers, brokers and providers, the companies said.
“This important relationship is driven by our mutual commitment to add value in the healthcare experience through improved health outcomes and lower costs for our members,” Medica CEO John Naylor said in a statement.
“This relationship, with its deep local focus, is an opportunity to further enhance the tools available to members, employers, brokers and others and improve the overall healthcare experience for everyone we serve,” Dean Health Plan President Les McPhearson said.
The agreement is expected to be finalized during the fourth quarter of this year, pending regulatory approvals.
Dean also has members in Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma. Medica also operates in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.