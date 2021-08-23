Medica to invest in Dean Health Plan

Minnesota-based Medica plans to invest in Madison-based Dean Health Plan, the health insurance plans announced last week.

Medica — based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis — has been serving western Wisconsin. Investing in Dean, which serves southcentral Wisconsin, could give Medica more of a presence in the state. Dean also has other plans, such as Prevea360, with services in the northeast part of the state.

Medica and St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns Dean Health Plan, said they are forming a "strategic relationship." Medica and Dean will maintain their brands and products and focus on operations, technology and value-based care, offering “enhanced service and products” with no near-term changes to members, employers, brokers and providers, the companies said.