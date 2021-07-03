Medical debt collection harms patient finances, reports say

In 2019, UW Health reported $16.4 million in charity care and $15.5 million in bad debt. St. Mary’s had $4.8 million in charity care and $2.4 million in bad debt. Meriter had $3 million in charity and $3.9 million in bad debt.

Peterson said hospitals need to do more to connect vulnerable patients with coverage. “You can’t just tell a patient who has mental health issues to go down to the county and apply,” he said. “It’s not going to happen.”

For some patients, the consequences of medical debt are far-reaching, Peterson said. “You’re in an electronic debtor’s prison,” he said. “You can’t get credit. You can’t get a car. You might not get a job or an apartment because you have a poor credit report.”

Sarina Benford, 32, of Madison, noticed her credit score dropped 50 points this spring after two unexpected medical bills totaling more than $1,000 appeared on her report, including one from April 2020, when she went to Meriter’s ER.

After years of poor credit, the mother of two, who works as a sales manager at a hotel, was trying to improve her score.