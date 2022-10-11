Medical debt lawsuits, paused early in pandemic, ramping up in Wisconsin, report says

Some Wisconsin health care providers that stopped or greatly reduced medical debt collection lawsuits early in the COVID-19 pandemic have escalated actions this year, according to a report Tuesday that doesn’t list Madison hospitals among them.

Nineteen of 29 providers studied have restarted collection actions after pausing during the pandemic, including 15 whose litigation rates are now higher than before the pandemic, according to the report by ABC for Health, a nonprofit, public interest law firm in Madison.

Providers with the highest rates of collection actions this year or highest increases since before the pandemic, according to the report, are: Waukesha-based Emergency Medical Associates, Appleton-based Association of Hospital Anesthesiologists, Southwest Health Center in Platteville and Central Wisconsin Radiologists in Stevens Point.

“The collections machine is back,” Bobby Peterson, executive director of ABC for Health, said in a statement. “Some providers and collectors are making up for lost time.”

Peterson and other advocates say hospitals should work harder to help low-income patients get insurance and avoid medical debt collection, a significant cause of personal bankruptcy. Hospitals say they try to help patients sign up for coverage, such as Medicaid, disability insurance or marketplace plans through the Affordable Care Act. They offer charity care, or free or discounted care to patients who qualify.

Advocates worry the medical debt situation could get worse once the federal government ends the COVID-19 public health emergency, currently expected to continue at least until mid-January, when many people are expected to lose Medicaid coverage continued during the emergency.

Emergency Medical Associates, which stopped suing over unpaid bills at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, filed 181 such lawsuits in the first half of this year, the report said. Association of Hospital Anesthesiologists filed 15 such lawsuits in 2020, 36 last year and 147 this January through June.

Southwest Health’s litigation rate, the third highest in the first half of this year, is up nearly nine-fold since before the pandemic, the report said. The rate for Central Wisconsin Radiologists is up 11-fold from 2017-2019.

The providers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Peterson said UW Hospital, which stopped collection lawsuits in March 2020, has not restarted them, according to ABC for Health’s analysis of court records this year. That also appears to be the case for UnityPoint Health-Meriter, which has a joint operating agreement with UW Health.

The report didn’t include specific information about St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns St. Mary’s hospitals in Madison and Janesville, along with St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and other facilities. Until late last year, ABC for Health had a contract to work with SSM Health in Wisconsin to help patients find coverage and avoid medical debt.

Last year, when the Wisconsin State Journal reported on medical debt actions, a UW Hospital spokesperson said the organization would reevaluate its policy once the government declares the pandemic over. Meriter and SSM Health had resumed some actions after pausing early in the pandemic, spokespersons said at the time.

Spokespersons at the Madison hospitals didn't immediately respond Tuesday to questions about whether their situations remained the same.

An ABC for Health study in June 2021 found that UW Health and four other health systems — La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System; Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin near Milwaukee; St. Louis-based Ascension, which had a dozen hospitals in Wisconsin; and Advocate Aurora, based in Milwaukee and Illinois — sought $10.4 million in medical debt in 2017-2019, receiving judgments in 4,110 cases. UW Health sought nearly $1.4 million in 932 cases and received judgments in 751.

A study in December by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities found that lawsuits over unpaid bills by Wisconsin hospitals rose 37% from 2001 to 2018, with small, rural hospitals suing the highest proportion of patients.

The share of cases resulting in patients having their wages garnished to pay back medical debt increased, and Black patients were sued more than whites, the study suggested.