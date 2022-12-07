Medical provider for Racine County Jail inmates files for bankruptcy

RACINE — A medical company, which has provided health care services for inmates in incarceration facilities throughout the Midwest including the Racine County Jail, has filed for bankruptcy as it faces multiple wrongful death lawsuits.

A spokesman for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, said “there is no interruption in medical services” for inmates.

Employees of the company who work in the jail are continuing to do their jobs for the time being. The county is looking to temporarily contract with an Illinois company, Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc., as a “stopgap.” RCSO Lt. Michael Luell said Tuesday that the county is in the beginning stages of a request for proposals process to find a permanent replacement.

The bankruptcy filing could slow down and limit the potential of a $20 million civil lawsuit filed against the company and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office by Sherry James — mother of Malcolm James, one of the two men who died in the jail last year.

The company, MEnD Correctional Care of Minnesota, said in a court filing that on Nov. 30 it was filing for bankruptcy.

The president of MEnD, Todd Leonard, had his doctor’s license suspended in January by Minnesota’s medical board. He lost his license because the board found that Leonard had failed to send a seriously sick inmate to an emergency room “in a timely manner” in 2018, local media (KARE-11 of Minneapolis) reported. A judge last year told Leonard that he had acted with “careless disregard for the health, safety and welfare” of the inmate who died in the Beltrami County (Minn.) Jail, Hardel Sherrell.

Sherrell’s family, in addition to the family members of at least two others who died in jails where MEnD was the medical provider, have filed lawsuits, too.

One Minnesota lawsuit ended in a $2.3 million settlement paid by a county and MEnD after a jail inmate was able to hang himself; the man had said times he was suicidal but did not receive medical treatment and guards did not perform required safety checks, KARE-11 reported.

A slowdown

MEnD declaring bankruptcy “puts a little fly in the ointment,” Kevin O’Connor, the attorney representing Sherry James, said during a phone interview Monday. “The whole litigation comes to a stop until something happens with the bankruptcy case.”

O’Connor expects litigation to continue early next year. The federal lawsuit remains in the discovery phase.

In her lawsuit, Sherry James alleges that her son’s constitutional rights — under the fourth, eighth and 14th amendments — were violated, leading to his death June 1, 2021.

O’Connor explained that bankruptcy does not protect the defendant from a lawsuit when a defendant is facing allegations of violating constitutional rights, like MEnD is.

However, the potential payout could be significantly reduced.

He gave the following example: If a court orders a company to pay $100, but the company only has $10 worth of assets and is bankrupt, then the company would only have to pay $10. Additionally, if the company owes money to 10 different people and still only has $10 in assets, then each person would receive $1.

MEnD’s bankruptcy filing indicates that the company claims to have assets of less than $50,000.

Death of Malcolm James

Malcolm James, 27, was placed in jail during a mental health crisis. Four days before he died, James called 911 on himself after he set his own clothes on fire inside his 19th Street apartment.

He was hospitalized multiple times after being jailed because he was exhibiting self-harming behaviors, but was sent back to jail each time and was kept on suicide watch.

On the day of his death, after again appearing at risk of harming himself, he was teargassed, tased and placed into restraints by jail guards.

Minutes later, guards tried to remove the Taser barbs from his back, but were unable to do so quickly.

In video footage from inside the jail, it appears that James begins to protest the barbs being pulled from his back — the process was causing him pain — at which point a number of guards place their weight on him in order to hold him down.

Soon after, James stops breathing, but it does not appear guards were immediately aware he had stopped breathing.

The Milwaukee County assistant medical examiner who performed the autopsy concluded that James died of asphyxia because his breathing was restricted by the position the guards put him in. Racine County law enforcement leaders disputed that conclusion. They blame James’ pre-existing health conditions, and two outside medical experts brought in by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office supported that assertion.

Citing that inconclusiveness, District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced in January she would not be filing criminal charges against anyone in the case.

The nurse who had been working in the jail when James stopped breathing, Crystal Kristiansen, had her security revoked by Sheriff Christopher Schmaling soon after James’ death — an action that essentially terminated her employment. Kristiansen was an employee of MEnD but is also being sued individually by Sherry James.

When jail guards noticed Malcolm James was no longer breathing, they called Kristiansen over, but she did not know where life-saving equipment was and unsuccessfully attempted to use smelling salts to awaken James.

According to the state’s account of James’s death, Kristiansen arrived in the room about 31 seconds after officers realized James was unconscious, which was nearly 2 minutes after video allegedly shows James stopped moving. Another 3½ minutes elapsed between the nurse entering the room and 911 finally being called. As 911 was being called, a correctional officer suggested to Kristiansen that they should try using an automated external defibrillator, to which Kristiansen replied that “she does not know where they are located,” according to the DA’s report.

CPR did not begin until first responders arrived, nearly 7 minutes after the nurse entered the area.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice, said in January that Racine County authorities were using Christiansen as a “scapegoat.”

James was the second of two men to die in the Racine County Jail within four days of each other. After being arrested on suspicion of OWI in western Racine County, Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr., 22, died of “acute fentanyl toxicity” on May 29, 2021, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined.

MEnD has remained as the contracted medical provider for RCJ inmates before and after the deaths of Ditello-Scott and James.

MEnD’s website, which remains online, states “At MEnD, we’re revolutionizing correctional healthcare. We believe we have developed the ultimate correctional care model by providing high quality care for patients, while reducing costs and improving security for facilities.”