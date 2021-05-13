Meet the 12-year-old Racine girl among first preteens in Wisconsin to get COVID vaccine

Focus on kids getting vaccinated

Children under 18 now make up the highest proportion of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. As such, expanding vaccination to more adolescents should help reduce the number of infections and move the state closer to a “herd immunity” level that can prevent outbreaks, state health officials said Wednesday.

“Vaccinating children in this age group will prevent individual illness and help stop the spread among our children and in our communities,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy DHS secretary.

The roughly 300,000 state residents ages 12 to 15, including about 25,000 to 30,000 in Dane County, are expected to get the shots the same way most adults do: at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and community clinics — like the ongoing walk-in clinic at Regency Mall or the two-day vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday and Saturday this week at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Some schools may offer shots or bus students to community sites, Willems Van Dijk said.

By the numbers