Melee at East High School started with dispute over boy, ended with gunfire

East High School has struggled with the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The principal has changed and there's been a series of fights.
In this Series
Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021
Updated
In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Updated
'Prison abolition' activists bail out 20 in less than a year; not all stay out of trouble
Updated
Madison schools loosen grading standards, buck trend of more F's during pandemic
- 5 updates