University and government officials and community members celebrated former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank's life Saturday in just the way she planned — a sea of Wisconsin Red, German chocolate cake and plenty of Diet Coke.

Blank's husband and daughter, Hanns and Emily Kuttner, held a memorial service Saturday at the church Blank attended and sought spiritual guidance from while serving as UW-Madison's chancellor. It was followed by a reception hosted by the university at Union South.

Blank died of pancreatic cancer on Feb. 17 after receiving the diagnosis last summer.

In a service Blank crafted herself, people gave tribute to a chancellor who reshaped UW-Madison during her nine-year tenure, an economist who cared about the least fortunate, and a wife and mother who loved donuts and crossword puzzles and created scavenger hunts for her daughter's birthday parties. The memorial service played into Blank's faith, as she picked out her favorite hymns and had the same pastor who preached at her and Hanns Kuttner's wedding give the homily; the song played in the recessional at their wedding concluded the service.

Kuttner said he was both overwhelmed and thankful for the number of people who came out to pay tribute to his late wife.

"In recent months, Becky heard from so many people," he said. "Some were friends who are here today, and others were people we never met ... that made her stop and reflect, and gave her a moment of joy."

Kuttner encouraged those in attendance to celebrate the life Blank did have, rather than mourn one cut short. In her 20s, Blank was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the immune system, and the treatment she received then saved her life but left her at high risk for developing cancer in the future, Kuttner said.

"She reflected on where she was, and she said, 'I got 45 years after Hodgkin's disease,'" he said. "We can be surprised and grateful for how long Becky lived rather than how soon she died."

Blank left UW-Madison in May 2022 to become the first female president of Northwestern University, where she was previously a professor of labor economics. She stepped down from the role the day she intended to start last July after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and opted to receive treatment at UW Health in Madison.

Blank, who led the university from June 2013 through the spring of 2022, also embraced diversity and inclusion. She started the Public History Project in 2019, which reckoned with the campus' racially troubled past, and launched the Raimey-Noland campaign to support research on social and racial justice and increase the number of students and faculty of color.

Blank helped put a university education in reach for low-income students through the Bucky's Tuition Promise, steered the university through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and brought billions in gifts and donations to expand research enterprise.

In the two weeks following Blank's death, about 150 tributes poured in to UW-Madison's memorial page for her. Communications staff were "amazed, but not surprised" at the number of submissions they received, UW-Madison spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell said.

Prior to taking the helm at UW-Madison, Blank taught economics at Princeton, Northwestern and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and was a dean at the University of Michigan. She worked with the U.S. Department of Commerce for four years under President Barack Obama, serving as both deputy and acting secretary between 2009 and 2013.

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said the memorial service was moving, yet painful, as it captured her "incredible commitment to doing good in the world." The two chancellors developed a friendship as Blank helped Mnookin transition into the role and stayed connected after her cancer diagnosis.

"She always gave me sage and sound advice and shared her perspectives and remain so interested in the goings-on at the university," Mnookin said. "(She was) really thoughtful and open hearted and generous."

The memorial service featured three eulogists Blank herself requested from each of the three parts of her career: John R. Chamberlain, who served as her associate dean at University of Michigan's Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy; Mark Doms, a UW-Madison alumnus who was Blank's chief economist during her stint with the Department of Commerce; and Mike Knetter, the CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Knetter was the one member of Blank's executive team who didn't report to her, he joked during his eulogy, making him wonder if her request to have him speak about her was her way of finally getting to tell him what to do.

"I'm sure she relished giving me an order I couldn't refuse," Knetter said. "Although she loved being chancellor — and especially having her own ice cream flavor — she was tenacious in her pursuit of access, affordability and excellence, and was always willing to go the extra mile to achieve progress."

Emily Kuttner, in tribute to her mother, said Blank lived up to what a high school aptitude test predicted for her.

"She took an aptitude test from the career counselor that, reflecting the times, told her she made a great secretary," Emily Kuttner said with a smile that was met with laughter. "Fast forward 40 years, and she lived into that prophecy by becoming acting secretary."