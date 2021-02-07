Memories of the landscape: Platteville scientists read centuries of history in tree rings

12th-century cedars

Underwood and Larson have now turned their attention to cedars in the rocky outcrops in the Driftless region. With rings that date back to the early 1100s, these hearty trees contain records of another period of dramatic climate change and population shifts.

In that era, people known as Mississippians migrated north into what is now Wisconsin, mingling with the native Woodland people, said Bob Birmingham, a retired professor of anthropology and former state archaeologist. By about 1200, a new culture known as Oneota emerged, which Birmingham said may have arisen from the adoption of corn agriculture and contact with the Mississippians.

UW-Madison climatology models indicate this century was also punctuated by a sharp drought and much cooler temperatures, known as the “little ice age,” both of which Birmingham said would have affected agriculture and may have played a role in the rearrangement of the population.

Larson and Underwood hope they can combine the cedar and oak records to develop an even better understanding of the region’s prehistoric climate. Underwood likens it to composing music or writing a novel, with each species providing a different voice.

“Oaks are really good at telling us the story of drought. The cedars are really good at telling us something about temperature,” he said. “It’s just different layers, or different chapters of the environmental story of this landscape.”

