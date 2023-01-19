Mental health ER visits among children nearly triple at UW Health in past decade

UW Health saw more than 40 children a month who needed psychiatric care last year, up from about 15 children a month a decade earlier, the organization said Thursday.

“Children are showing up every day in perilous circumstances,” Dr. Allie Hurst, medical director of pediatric emergency medicine with UW Health Kids, said in a statement.

Children younger than 14 years old had the highest increase in psychiatric visits over the last four years, Hurst said. The rate for children 14 to 17 has been stable since 2018. The visits involve suicidal ideation, drug or alcohol intoxication or overdose.

A similar situation is being seen in other states, according to a recent article in the journal Pediatrics, which said hospital emergency visits related to suicide increased 59% in Illinois from 2016 to 2021.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death of children ages 10 to 14 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase in ER visits comes amid a decade-long increase in anxiety and depression among adolescents, said Shanda Wells, a pediatric behavioral health specialist at UW Health.

“Things like poverty, sexual orientation, gender identity and racism are factors at play,” Wells said. “Other long-standing impacts on youth mental health like loneliness and hopelessness also play big roles in risk for suicide.”

The COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted the relationship-making phase of many young people’s lives, which is important for preventing feelings of loneliness and hopelessness, Wells said.

In addition, “When young people are exposed to death by suicide of those close to them, they are at risk to struggle with the same feelings that make them also vulnerable to suicide,” Wells said.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety or depression can call 988 for the national hotline or contact local agencies, such as the Dane County Behavioral Health Resource Center, at 608-267-2244 or danebhrc.org, or the Journey Mental Health Crisis Line, at 608-280-2600 or journeymhc.org.