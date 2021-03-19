Meriter nurses file charges against hospital with National Labor Relations Board

Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter filed charges against hospital management with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday for allegedly violating federal labor law by "engaging in harassment and threats," the union that represents the nurses said.

The nurses claim the hospital is "wasting resources on an intimidation campaign rather than addressing their urgent concerns" as contract negotiations between nurses and hospital management continue, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said.

Nurses with the union also said they are "concerned" the hospital's resources are not being properly prioritized for bedside nurses and their patients.