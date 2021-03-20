Meriter nurses voting on 'major tentative agreement' with hospital, union says

Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter have reached a “major tentative agreement” with the hospital and were in the process of voting on a new contract Saturday, the union representing the nurses said.

An agreement would avoid a potential strike on Wednesday.

“The agreement ensures that we have the time off we need to recover from the pandemic, that our sacrifices are valued and that we have a greater say and protections moving forward,” SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said in a Facebook post.

Nurses were continuing to vote on the tentative contract Saturday, and more information would be released at a later time, the union said.

Meriter said in a statement Saturday, “We are extremely pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with SEIU. While we’re still awaiting final votes from the nurses, we’re optimistic that we will finalize the new contract soon.”