Meteor Timber asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to reinstate permit for frac sand facility

A Georgia timber company is turning to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in its six-year quest to build a frac sand facility on western Wisconsin wetlands.

Meteor Timber is asking the high court to grant a permit for the $75 million project, overturning findings of two lower courts and an administrative law judge.

A state appeals court last month upheld lower court rulings that the Department of Natural Resources violated the law when it issued Meteor Timber a permit to fill 16.25 acres of wetlands in Monroe County.

The three-judge panel found the DNR lacked sufficient information to assess the environmental impacts of the proposed project and improperly amended a permit that was granted despite dozens of unanswered questions.

The rescinded permit would have been the state’s single largest destruction of wetlands for a frac sand project.

Meteor argues that the administrative law judge who revoked the permit should have deferred to the agency’s expertise and relied less on testimony of a recently retired DNR ecologist who said there wasn’t enough data to assess Meteor’s mitigation plan.

The petition, filed last week, claims the judge also placed too much emphasis on a heading on the initial permit conditions.

“In his view, the heading operated as a specific admission that the Department lacked sufficient information to assess environmental impact,” Meteor’s petition states. “To be sure, the heading was not artfully worded. However, it is reasonable to suggest that the meaning of the heading is more ambiguous than perceived…”

Meteor argues the court’s review will “develop and clarify” the law regarding wetland permit conditions and how much weight administrative law judges should give to government agencies.

The Supreme Court has not said if it will hear the case. Opponents, including Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation, have until next week to respond.

Midwest Environmental Advocates, which has represented the Ho-Chunk Nation, said the court should reject the case but the group is prepared to defend the previous victories.

“Meteor Timber's attempts to obtain a permit have been denied by the courts at every level, yet they appear dead set on destroying these irreplaceable wetlands,” said MEA spokesperson Peg Sheaffer.

The appeal is the latest act in a five-year legal saga that spans two administrations, multiple courts, and shifting markets for the high-quality Wisconsin sand used to extract oil and gas from deep rock formations.

Meteor applied for the permit in 2016, saying it needed to fill the wetlands to build a processing and rail loading facility near the town of Millston that would serve two nearby mines on land the company acquired when it purchased nearly 50,000 acres of Wisconsin forest.

The company argued the site, on the Union Pacific rail line, was the only viable option to economically deliver its product to oil producers in Texas.

Despite finding that the project would result in “permanent and irreversible” impacts and the loss of 13.4 acres of “exceptional quality” imperiled habitat, Gov. Scott Walker’s DNR granted a permit that included dozens of conditions and questions. The agency issued a final permit five months later with some of those questions unanswered.

Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation challenged the permits, and an ALJ revoked it after a five-day hearing in 2018.

Meteor petitioned then-Secretary Dan Meyer to overrule the judge’s decision, but Secretary Preston Cole, appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in January 2019, closed the case without acting on the petition.

Monroe County Circuit Judge Todd Ziegler and a three-judge appeals panel agreed with the ALJ’s ruling.

In the years since the initial application, Wisconsin’s sand industry has seen bankruptcies, consolidation and closures amid competition from mines in Texas.

