Metra passengers stuck on Kenosha-bound train for hours following Tuesday's storm

He said the train was stopped near 77th Court in Kenosha. "If we opened the door we could have walked 10 feet to the dead end there," he said.

"We were about to mutiny and just exit pulling the emergency door release but finally a conductor told us they cleared the tree and a federal work hour restriction was being waved," Ryan said.

This time, the delay lasted hours as they waited for Union Pacific, which maintains the tracks, to send a crew to clear and inspect the tracks.

Passengers on the train were stuck for several hours on the train without food or water.

Reile said Metra policy requires that passengers be kept onboard. “It’s not safe. You just don’t put people down on the tracks,” she said. “Even though it’s a major inconvenience, they are safer on the train with air conditioning and a bathroom than putting them off.”

The train finally pulled into the Kenosha station at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We agree that it was an excessively long time,” Reile said. “Unfortunately when you have extreme whether like this it can happen.”

Reile said there were about 14 Metra trains that had delays Tuesday due to the storm but the Kenosha line had by far the longest delay.