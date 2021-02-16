MGE and WEC propose $400 million investment in Kenosha solar farm with battery storage

As part of their plans to replace coal-fired power, two Wisconsin utility companies are seeking to buy a 310-megawatt combined solar and storage project under development in Kenosha County.

WEC Energy Group and Madison Gas and Electric were expected to file a joint application Tuesday to purchase the Paris Solar-Battery Park for roughly $400 million.

The 200-megawatt farm is expected to produce enough electricity to supply about 60,000 homes. It would be coupled with a battery system that could produce 110 megawatts for up to four hours, allowing the plant to provide power even when the sun is not shining.

WEC subsidiaries We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp. would own 90% of the project, and MGE would own the other 10%.

The purchase requires approval from the Public Service Commission. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2022, and the project would begin serving customers in 2023.

Both utilities touted the acquisition as a step toward their goals of producing carbon-neutral electricity by 2050.

“We have said since introducing our clean energy and carbon reduction goals—if we can go further faster, we will,” said MGE president and CEO Jeff Keebler.