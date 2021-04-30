MGE, WEC seek $649M investment in Dane County solar-plus-storage

This is the fourth renewable energy project the three utilities have proposed under that joint ownership structure with a combined cost of nearly $1.7 billion.

The same utilities filed applications earlier this year to buy a 310-megawatt solar-battery project under development in Kenosha County and a 325-megawatt project in Walworth County as well as a proposed 92-megawatt wind farm in Grant County.

MGE is targeting a 65% carbon reduction by 2030, and both utilities have a goal of carbon-neutral electricity by 2050, which is in line with what scientists say is needed to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Utility president and CEO Jeff Keebler said the investments in battery storage will allow the utility to ensure reliability while delivering clean energy with no fuel cost.

“We are transforming our grid for the future in a number of different ways, one of which is growing our use of cost-effective, renewable generation to decarbonize our energy supply,” Keebler said. “The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center and other recently announced renewable projects will help us manage long-term costs to customers.”