Michael Gableman allowed to join defense team for Racine County man charged with election fraud

RACINE — The man being prosecuted for using personal information of Wisconsin politicians to order their absentee ballots will be allowed to utilize the expertise of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak ruled on Friday there would be no conflict if Gableman joined the team after the defense assured the court the former justice’s participation would be limited.

Harry Wait was charged with two counts of misdemeanor election fraud and two felony counts of misappropriating identification information when he ordered the absentee ballots of Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos without permission.

The defendant does not deny he ordered the ballots. Rather than criminal activity, Wait’s defense intends to argue his action was political speech and therefore protected by the First Amendment because his intent was to show election vulnerability rather than to use the ballots to vote.

Issue

At issue is the fact Gableman and one of the victims in the case, Vos, had a previous professional relationship.

Gableman previously worked as special counsel for the Wisconsin Assembly. He was hired by Vos to investigate alleged irregularities in the 2020 Wisconsin election. After more than a year, Vos fired Gableman less than a week after Gableman endorsed the conservative running against Vos for his Assembly seat.

Attorney Robert Kaiser, of the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office, argued the previous relationship between Gableman and Vos represented an attorney-client relationship that would present a conflict in the current matter.

Wait’s defense team said Gableman’s role would be limited to addressing Constitutional issues, and he would not be cross-examining Vos.

“If the defense were to tell me Gableman was going to be retained to litigate this matter on the facts, I would have a greater concern,” Repischak said.

Since Gableman’s role is expected to be limited to building the Constitutional argument, Repischak said he would allow it.

Gableman now is a senior counsel at the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, a conservative nonprofit law firm that is also defending former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata after she was charged with fraudulently requesting fake military absentee ballots.

No self-incrimination

Repischak also ruled against an attempt by the AG’s Office to get documents from Wait, noting the Constitution protects people from incriminating themselves.

David Maas, of the AG’s Office, countered Judge Wynne Laufenberg had already signed the order for the documents by the time the entire case was transferred to Repischak’s court.

The judge responded by vacating the order.