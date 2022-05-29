Michael Perry: Sometimes the lap of luxury comes with heated seats and a slow-close lid

There are certain luxuries — heated automobile seats leap to mind — of which I have been condescendingly dismissive until I tried them.

“Ohhhh...,” I remember thinking, the first time I fetched the Cadillac of an elderly acquaintance from a frozen parking lot and felt a warm glow rise from below. Currently only one of our family vehicles is equipped with heated seats and when it comes time to choose for the commute, elbows may be thrown.

When my wife installed a slow-close seat on our toilet a few years ago, I was similarly skeptic. Who can’t just close a toilet seat?, I thought, well aware that the answer overwhelmingly includes me in its demographic.

In my defense, I like to think I am a lesser offender than most in my cohort, due in part to three years spent in nursing school, where as a matter of sheer numbers leaving the seat up was not only discouraged but pretty easily pinned on one of we three men in a class of 95 students.

I further cemented my dedication to defensive seat-lowering at my first hospital job when a veteran nurse with a twisted sense of humor perhaps no longer allowable by today’s workplace standards would dip into the staff restroom after I departed and raise the seat I had lowered.

She would then wait for another nurse to complain and — with the face of a disingenuous angel — ask if she hadn’t seen me in there recently. When the pattern repeated itself too many times to be ignored, I set a trap for her, circling back and catching her in the act.

“A-HA!” I said. I can still see her silver-dollar-sized eyes as her head snapped around. It was a close call as to which of us laughed harder. She went on to become one of my prime mentors.

Fast-forward, and it wasn’t long before I came to appreciate the slow-close seat my wife installed. What a twee civilized luxury, to tip the lid an inch or two forward, no need to bend at the waist, and exit knowing everything was settling to a silent conclusion.

Then this spring our toilet failed. Not completely, but in a way I can only describe in terms of an old-school slot machine, where you’d hit the handle and hope. Guests required an instruction manual. So we got a new toilet.

But we forgot to order the slow-closing seat.

Instead it arrived with an old-school slammer, as we discovered the first few times we tipped it closed out of habit. My wife is not one to complain, but she did express some regret regarding this oversight.

Fortunately, last weekend it was her birthday. And so while she was away on a day-trip, I purchased and installed a slow-close seat.

We were all in bed by the time she returned, so she was alone in the bathroom when she found her gift tied closed with a blue satin bow and ribbon.

“Happy Birthday,” said the handwritten note I taped to the seat, which closes softly and gently and definitely qualifies me for husband of the year, specific category yet to be determined.

An original “Roughneck Grace” column exclusive to the Wisconsin State Journal. Audio versions may air on “Tent Show Radio” (tentshowradio.com). Read more from Michael Perry at www.sneezingcow.com.

