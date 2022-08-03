Michigan school district hires ex-Burlington teacher who went to Jan. 6 protests that turned violent

BURLINGTON — A history teacher who openly questioned the validity of the 2020 presidential election and then traveled to Washington D.C. for the Jan. 6, 2021 election protest that turned violent has resigned from his position at Burlington High School.

Jeff Taff, who was suspended and investigated by the district in connection with his actions but was found to have not violated school policies, resigned effective June 10, the same day as Burlington High School’s year-end graduation ceremony.

Taff had taught at the high school for eight years, although he was pulled out of teaching “Modern American History” this past school year after the investigation into his activities.

In his resignation letter dated June 8, Taff told high school Principal Eric Burling that he would not be coming back to the district for the 2022-23 school year.

“I am looking to take my passion, skills and talents and apply them elsewhere,” he wrote.

Taff could not be reached for comment.

His wife, Chantel Taff, posted on Facebook in mid-July that her husband had been hired as a history teacher and assistant football coach at West Iron Public Schools in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Taff and his wife have publicly stated that although he joined the Jan. 6 protest against Joe Biden’s election, he did not enter the U.S. Capitol or engage in the violence. Five people died in the protest, including one protester who was shot inside the Capitol, which temporarily disrupted the process of verifying Biden’s election over Donald Trump.

Taff is not among the more than 880 protesters who have been charged with criminal offenses in the pro-Trump riot and insurrection.

West Iron

West Iron School Board member Dennis Tousignant said board members were aware of Taff’s involvement on Jan. 6, and they discussed it before agreeing to offer him a job.

Tousignant said he personally was impressed with Taff’s political activism.

“I can’t think of a more involved history teacher than somebody who takes personal time and goes to a rally,” he said.

Asked if he accepts that Biden defeated Trump and won the election legitimately, Tousignant said: “That’s a tricky question. I don’t have enough information to make that call.”

Other school board members and school administrators could not be reached for comment in Iron River.

Taff earned about $50,000 a year in Burlington; his salary in Iron River was not immediately available, but records show that teacher salaries in that district start at $34,401, plus an additional estimated 10% for an assistant football coach.

The Burlington School Board voted June 13 to accept Taff’s resignation.

2021

Taff came under scrutiny after traveling to Washington for the pro-Trump event on Jan. 6, and after telling his history students that he was “standing up for election integrity.”

School district records also showed that he had distributed to students debunked election fraud claims, as well as COVID-19 conspiracy theories, including that the health crisis was manufactured by the Democratic Party.

Some parents complained that Taff permitted students to use racial slurs and that he encouraged the bullying of students who did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The district placed Taff on paid administrative leave for about five months between January and June 2021.

An investigation concluded that while Taff did not violate any law or district policy, the investigator criticized Taff’s judgment and professionalism, and urged the teacher undergo new training.

He was returned to teaching for the 2021-22 school year, and he was reassigned from “Modern American History” to “Social Studies Foundations.”