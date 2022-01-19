Microsoft buys owner of Middleton-based video game developer for $68.7B

Technology giant Microsoft has acquired California-based video game developer Activision Blizzard — parent company of Middleton’s Raven Software — for $68.7 billion.

Launched in 1990, Raven Software creates several video games under Activision Blizzard, including the profitable Call of Duty franchise. Activision Blizzard bought Raven Software, which now has a few hundred employees, in 1997 for $12 million.

Once the deal closes in 2023, it will turn Microsoft — maker of the Xbox gaming system — into one of the world’s largest video game companies. And if the purchase “survives scrutiny from U.S. and European regulators in the coming months, it could be one of the largest tech acquisitions in history,” according to a Tuesday Associated Press report.

Computer maker Dell previously bought data-storage firm EMC in 2016 for $60 billion, the report states.

The acquisition will also help Microsoft compete with rivals like Meta, formerly known as Facebook, in creating “immersive virtual worlds for both work and play,” as well as “push the tech giant past Nintendo as the third-largest video game company,” the report states.

Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO, is expected to retain his role, according to the Associated Press report.

Activision Blizzard did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday about how the deal will specifically impact Raven Software’s employees, products and services.

Microsoft told the Associated Press that Kotick and his team will focus on accelerating Activision’s growth and strengthening company culture.

The acquisition comes as Activision disclosed in 2021 that it was being probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission over complaints of workplace discrimination, and settled claims in September brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Activision reached a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle the claims after a three-year investigation. The agency said Activision failed to take effective action following employee complaints about sexual harassment, as well as retaliation and discrimination against pregnant staff members.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision in July 2021 for similar complaints.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the issue in a conference call with investors Tuesday, according to the Associated Press story.

“The culture of our organization is our (number one) priority,” she said during the call.

Ongoing online walkouts

The Microsoft deal also comes after Activision Blizzard last fall told 12 Raven Software quality assurance testers — employees who play video games to check for technical glitches — that their contracts would expire on Jan. 28, a group known as the ABK (Activision Blizzard King) Workers Alliance said in December.

The alliance includes employees from Activision, as well as subsidiaries, who are calling for better working conditions in the wake of discrimination and harassment complaints. King Games, based in Sweden, is a key division of Activision Blizzard, producing mobile games such as the popular “Candy Crush.”

The layoffs came despite workers hearing “multiple times” that “positive departmental changes” would come earlier in the year, the alliance said.

But a contract worker, unlike a full-time employee, can be hired for a predetermined amount of time, and for specific projects. And in the state of Wisconsin any employee of a company is “at will,” meaning that either the staff member or workplace can end an employment relationship at any time.

In early December, hundreds of Raven Software employees staged online walkouts in protest of Activision’s layoffs.

They sent managers email notifications stating they were out of the office, demanding the rehire of all employees whose contracts were not renewed in return.

“The news of Activision’s acquisition by Microsoft is surprising, but does not change the goals of the ABK Worker’s Alliance,” said the alliance in a Twitter statement Tuesday, adding that the Raven walkouts have entered their fifth week and that staff have “still not received response from leadership regarding our request to negotiate.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

