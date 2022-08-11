Middleton digester using solar energy to move manure-based fuel

In a new renewable energy milestone, a Wisconsin company is using the power of the sun to transport fuel made from cow manure.

Through a partnership with Peterbilt Motors and Maki Trucking, EnTech Solutions plans to use a battery-powered truck to haul methane from its Middleton biodigester to a pipeline injection port at the Dane County landfill.

Charged with energy from the digester’s solar panels, EnTech says the electric truck will lower the operation’s environmental impact and make it more profitable.

The Middleton digester turns manure from five nearby dairy farms into renewable natural gas that is interchangeable with natural gas extracted from the earth.

Because the process captures methane — a far more potent heat-trapping gas than carbon dioxide — that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere, it qualifies for credits that can be sold to fossil fuel producers in California that need to offset the greenhouse gas emissions of their products. The fewer greenhouse gasses created in making the gas, the more valuable the credits.

The truck, one of about 50 electric models in service across the country, costs about three times as much as a comparable diesel-powered model, said Matt Wetta, national account manager for Peterbilt’s alternative powertrain line.

Details of the partnership haven’t been disclosed, but Maki Trucking owner Joel Maki expects to recoup the additional capital cost with fuel savings.

Wetta said the 579EV, with a range of about 150 miles, isn’t practical for long-haul routes but is ideally suited for drayage applications like the digester, which typically requires three 40-mile round trips per day.

The battery takes about three hours to fully charge or it can be topped off between deliveries with a charger connected to EnTech’s solar-powered microgrid, which has a battery to store energy for charging at night.

Maki said the electric model makes “perfect sense” for the job.

“We have the power for the truck generated on-site, we have the product to haul produced in a sustainable fashion and we have the farmers to thank for their involvement,” Maki said. “This EV is the final link to make it come full circle.”

Entech estimates the truck will save up to 116 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which reduces the carbon intensity of the gas and makes it worth more on the California carbon market.

“It makes a small but definitely noticeable improvement,” said Jacob Feutz, the company’s vice president of renewable fuels.

Driver Richard Harju delivered the first load of gas on Tuesday in a demo similar to one Maki hopes to put in service by the end or the year.

Harju said after decades of driving diesel trucks it was hard to get used to the smooth, quiet ride — with no clutch and gears to manage.

“The quietness is hard to get used to,” he said. “You’ve almost got to roll the window down a little bit so you can hear the road noise.”

Gundersen Health Systems of La Crosse built the $14 million digester in 2013 with about $5.8 million federal and county support. It was originally designed to generate electricity but could not compete with increasingly cheap wind and solar power.

Manure from neighboring farms is piped or trucked to the facility, where microbes in three airtight digestion tanks break down the waste to create methane. The remaining manure is separated into solids, which can be used as bedding, concentrated nutrients that are returned to the farms as fertilizer, and purified water.

EnTech Solutions took over the project in 2020 with the goal of producing renewable gas that could be delivered to an interstate pipeline through the county’s $28 million injection portal.

The Menasha-based company, a division of Faith Technologies, added about 2.3 megawatts of solar panels to power the plant, lowering the carbon intensity and improving the credit score of the gas, Feutz said.

Feutz said the system was sized to handle electric transportation and EnTech eventually plans to use electric vehicles for manure handling as well.

“We have a lot of excess energy that’s currently being pushed back to the utility,” Feutz said. “But we’ll find ways to use it on site here.”