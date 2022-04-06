Middleton doctor found dead in Iron County was hiking when ground collapsed, authorities say

The Middleton doctor who was found dead in Iron County over the weekend after going missing in late March was hiking alone when the edge of an embankment likely collapsed beneath her and she fell, authorities said Wednesday.

An autopsy showed that Dr. Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died because of traumatic injuries she suffered during her fall down the bank alongside clay and rocks, Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a statement. Musgrove died within minutes of the fall, according to the autopsy results.

Her body was found Sunday partially buried in a steep clay bank on the edge of a river in the Potato River Falls area in the town of Gurney. Samardich said it appears Musgrove ventured off the path to try to get closer to the river.

Musgrove’s last contact with people was on March 26 when she told them she had arrived at Potato River Falls. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office received word on March 30 that Musgrove had not returned home to Middleton and began an extensive search for her that included 25 agencies from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.

Musgrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Washington in Seattle before going to the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University in Miami, according to online listings that UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien confirmed.

Musgrove did her surgical residency at the West Virginia University School of Medicine before starting the fellowship at UW Health last year.

UW Health in a statement said it was “deeply saddened” by Musgrove’s death. “She was recognized by her peers as a great surgeon, an outstanding mentor and an incredibly kind and positive spirit.”

State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0