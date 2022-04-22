Middleton man, 20, charged with repeated sexual assault of girl, 14, in Columbia County

A 20-year-old Middleton man is facing multiple charges of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Columbia County after he allegedly met the victim on social media.

Isaac Schueneman, 20, has been charged with repeated sexual assault of same child, second-degree sexual assault of child, use of computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At his initial appearance on Wednesday, Schueneman’s cash bond was set at $1,000 with standard felony conditions set. Online records show he is no longer in custody after posting his cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, a Columbia County Sheriff Deputy initiated a traffic stop on April 16 in Pardeeville near the intersection of North Main Street and Morton Street around 4:13 a.m. The deputy reported one of the headlights on the vehicle was burnt out.

The driver was identified as Isaac Gregory Nop Schueneman and a 14-year-old, identified in the complaint as the victim, was the passenger in the vehicle.

The officer could allegedly smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and contacted the dispatch center for backup. Schueneman stepped out of the vehicle and was questioned about the smell.

Schueneman allegedly told the officer he had used a bong to smoke marijuana and told the officer the bong was in the glove box. A probable cause search of the vehicle led to officers find 5.1 grams of marijuana wax and various other paraphernalia.

The complaint alleges during the search of the vehicle officers found a pair of underwear and a can of beer. One of the deputies then read Schueneman his Miranda rights.

When Schueneman was questioned by officers, he allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the victim, including kissing and touching victim’s genitals and having the victim touch his genitals.

Schueneman allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old victim on at least four occasions, three times in Columbia County and once in Madison on the UW Madison campus. He allegedly provided dates and locations regarding these instances of sexual intercourse.

Officers asked Schueneman if he knew the victim’s age, the complaint said, and he responded he knew they were 14 years old, and he allegedly told the victim that he was 20.

Schueneman gave the Sheriff’s Office consent to search his cell phone.

A detective with the sheriff’s office reviewed Schueneman’s cell phone and the victim’s cell phone. The detective found text messages between Schueneman and the victim where they allegedly discussed sexual intercourse.

While searching Schueneman’s phone, the detective looked through the Snapchat app and found a conversation with the victim. There was a folder on Schueneman’s phone with a number of photos of the victim including photos of the victim wearing underwear or partially nude.

Schueneman is set to be back in Columbia County Courthouse on May 9 in front of Judge Todd Hepler.