Middleton’s Spectrum Brands selling Hardware & Home Improvement segment for $4.3B

Middleton-based Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday it is selling its Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) segment to Sweden-based ASSA ABLOY Group for $4.3 billion.
HHI is headquartered in Lake Forest, California, with facilities in the United States as well as locations in Mexico, Taiwan, China and the Philippines.
Spectrum Brands will encompass three business units, including Global Pet Care, Home & Garden and Home and Personal Care when the sale closes, which will be “as soon as possible,” CEO David Maura said during a Wednesday web press conference.
Maura said the funds from the sale of HHI will be used to pare down on company debt and invest in growth, including acquisitions for Global Pet Care and Home & Garden businesses, while enhancing the value of its Home and Personal Care unit.
During the Wednesday press conference, Maura did not speak to the impact the sale would have on the 7,500 HHI employees who work for brands such as lock producers Kwikset, Weiser and EZSET, as well as doorknob maker Baldwin, faucet manufacturer Pfister, National Hardware and Tell Manufacturing. Spectrum Brands has not responded to requests for comment on that topic.
But Maura said HHI is made up “of some amazing people” and he wants them to be excited about the “home they are going to.”
In covering the reasoning for selling the HHI segment, Maura said there’s more money in owning brands making products that people consume more often. Products under the HHI unit differ from other branches of Spectrum Brands, he said, in that they are more “durable” and “purchased less often.”
Selling the HHI segment to ASSA ABLOY, which mainly offers security solutions for physical buildings and digital spaces, is a way of “moving (HHI) forward” and of “benefit to consumers around the world,” he said. ASSA ABLOY Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees.
“HHI is an excellent addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and constitutes an important strategic step in developing our residential business in North America,” Nico Delvaux, president and CEO of ASSA ABLOY, said in a statement. “This acquisition advances our strategy to strengthen our position by adding complementary products to the core business and it will further accelerate the transformation from mechanical to digital solutions.
“I look forward to welcoming HHI and all of its employees into the ASSA ABLOY Group.”
In 2019, Spectrum Brands completed the sale of its flagship Rayovac battery business to Energizer Holdings.