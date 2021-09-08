Middleton’s Spectrum Brands selling Hardware & Home Improvement segment for $4.3B

But Maura said HHI is made up “of some amazing people” and he wants them to be excited about the “home they are going to.”

In covering the reasoning for selling the HHI segment, Maura said there’s more money in owning brands making products that people consume more often. Products under the HHI unit differ from other branches of Spectrum Brands, he said, in that they are more “durable” and “purchased less often.”

Selling the HHI segment to ASSA ABLOY, which mainly offers security solutions for physical buildings and digital spaces, is a way of “moving (HHI) forward” and of “benefit to consumers around the world,” he said. ASSA ABLOY Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees.

“HHI is an excellent addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and constitutes an important strategic step in developing our residential business in North America,” Nico Delvaux, president and CEO of ASSA ABLOY, said in a statement. “This acquisition advances our strategy to strengthen our position by adding complementary products to the core business and it will further accelerate the transformation from mechanical to digital solutions.

“I look forward to welcoming HHI and all of its employees into the ASSA ABLOY Group.”