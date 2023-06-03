A Middleton teenager drowned Thursday while tubing on the Kickapoo River, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Aundra D. Keaton Jr., 19, was tubing with a small group of people when they stopped to swim.

Keaton, who wasn’t wearing a life preserver, went under in deep water. A female in his group tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

Keaton’s body was recovered from the river at about 2:51 p.m., and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office said she didn’t know if Keaton could swim.