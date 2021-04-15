Midwest woman thinks she hits $25K jackpot, actually scored $500K

WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake, Wisconsin, resident is celebrating a $500,000 jackpot in the state lottery.
Bobbi Mangan, a regular lottery player, won a big payoff in the $30 Super Mega Star Crossword game.
She bought her winning ticket at GP 4 Petroleum LLC, 7812 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake. The store will receive a $10,000 prize for selling the ticket.
Officials said Mangan at first thought she had won only $25,000 with nine winning words in the scratch-off Crossword game. She had overlooked a 10th winning word, which made her jackpot $500,000.
She was thrilled with her bigger-than-expected prize.
“It pays to play,” she said.
The odds of winning the $500,000 jackpot in Super Mega Star Crossword are one in 106,667. There are no top prizes remaining in the game.
The odds of winning the $25,000 second prize are one in 160,000.
Lakeview Elementary School in Wind Lake hosted a "reverse parade" for their students and families on Tuesday, June 9. Faculty and staff were able to join together and say goodbye to their students as they headed into summer.
