Midwest woman thinks she hits $25K jackpot, actually scored $500K
alert

WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake, Wisconsin, resident is celebrating a $500,000 jackpot in the state lottery. 

Bobbi Mangan, a regular lottery player, won a big payoff in the $30 Super Mega Star Crossword game.

She bought her winning ticket at GP 4 Petroleum LLC, 7812 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake. The store will receive a $10,000 prize for selling the ticket.

Officials said Mangan at first thought she had won only $25,000 with nine winning words in the scratch-off Crossword game. She had overlooked a 10th winning word, which made her jackpot $500,000.

She was thrilled with her bigger-than-expected prize.

“It pays to play,” she said.

The odds of winning the $500,000 jackpot in Super Mega Star Crossword are one in 106,667. There are no top prizes remaining in the game.

The odds of winning the $25,000 second prize are one in 160,000.

Bobbi Mangan lottery winner

Mangan

 Submitted photo
