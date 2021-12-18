Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston postpones some procedures as it nears capacity

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston, has started postponing some elective, non-life-threatening procedures as well as some outpatient procedures in order to alleviate pressure on its capacity.

“Our team is doing their best. They are thinking outside the box and going above and beyond to care for the patients that need our care,” said Mile Bluff President/CEO Dara Bartels. “To continue to provide the best care for our patients, we have made some adjustments to better equip the organization for success at this time.”

Bartels said the change “...frees up our team to assist with the higher number of inpatients, and the complex patients and situations the (emergency department) is experiencing.”

Around Nov. 17, Mile Bluff started seeing an increase of hospitalized patients with five to eight patients consistently being positive for COVID-19. As numbers have continued to increase, Mile Bluff is teetering on “full capacity” in the inpatient area, according to a press release issued this week.

Inpatient capacity is determined by the severity, or level of illness, of each patient, and current resources, which mainly includes staffing. The release said Mile Bluff is seeing sicker patients and experiencing staffing constraints. COVID-positive inpatients take about double the resource time to care for. As care is provided, infectious disease processes must be followed in order to keep all patients and staff safe.

To compound the situation, higher-level health care facilities in the area are not accepting patient transfers. Mile Bluff’s Emergency Department has been required to hold patients until a hospital room is available – whether at Mile Bluff or another facility. Because these patients cannot be transferred right away, they are staying in Mile Bluff’s emergency department using valuable treatment rooms that are needed to care for other emergency patients.

Mile Bluff is also experiencing delays or no ability to transfer patients to post hospital care facilities such as nursing homes, hospice, home health care, etc. Not having this ability requires patients to stay in the hospital longer.

Visitor restrictions and mask requirements are in effect at Mile Bluff.

If experiencing life-threatening situations, call 9-1-1 or head to the local emergency department immediately.

If experiencing a sudden illness or injury that is not life threatening, same-day care appointments are often available at Mile Bluff’s five area clinics throughout the week.

If unable to schedule an appointment or the clinic is closed, Urgent Care is available from 3-10 p.m. weeknights in Mauston, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. For more information on clinic and urgent care, visit milebluff.com.

Steps to take to help fight the spread of COVID-19:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Mile Bluff provides vaccines for everyone age 5 and older, visit milebluff.com/request to request an appointment.

Wear a cloth face covering or other medical facemask when in public, regardless of vaccination status.

Maintain social distancing with those outside the household.

Maintain small social circles.

Stay home if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if sick.

Frequently wash hands with soap and water.