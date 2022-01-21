Milwaukee attorney tapped as next UW System president

A business-minded Milwaukee attorney with no higher education administration experience will lead the University of Wisconsin System as its next president.

Jay Rothman, 62, got the unanimous nod in a closed-door Board of Regents meeting Friday, ending a search process that began in 2019, included a failed search in 2020 and sparked the interim presidency of former Republican governor Tommy Thompson.

Rothman said he is drawn to the job because his term as CEO and chair of Foley & Lardner, an international law firm based in Milwaukee, is ending soon and he isn't eligible for reelection.

“Jay is a servant leader who has chosen to dedicate the remainder of his outstanding career to our students, our faculty and staff, and our taxpayers,” Regents vice president and search committee chair Karen Walsh said in a statement. “He has the leadership and executive management skills our university system needs. He understands organizations. He builds consensus. He believes in the profound value of higher education.”

Rothman said in a statement that he was "humbled" by the opportunity and intends to lead by "listening first." He emerged as the top choice in a search that yielded 43 other applicants, including finalist Jim Schmidt, 57, who has worked in higher education for most of his life and spent the past nine years as UW-Eau Claire chancellor.

Rothman will take over for Thompson, who plans to resign March 18, on June 1 and earn a $550,000 annual salary. In between the two dates, former Regent Mike Falbo will serve as interim president. The UW-Parkside graduate served 11 years on the board, including two terms as president, and served on the search committee that led to Rothman's hire.

Business background

Hiring Rothman, who graduated from Marquette University and Harvard Law School, marks a departure from the type of person the Regents have tapped for this top job.

The last three permanent UW presidents were insiders elevated from within the System. Most earned at least one degree from a public institution. And all of the past presidents, with the exception of Thompson, came into the job with substantial academic experience.

Among the qualities and experience Regents asked for in their job description was "an understanding of the unique attributes of higher education and the current opportunities and challenges facing public higher education."

But the board also wanted at least 10 years of experience in a significant senior executive position, a proven track record in strategic planning of a large and complex organization and demonstrated financial acumen.

Experts say Rothman's hire fits a broader national trend of boards turning to people with backgrounds outside of higher education to run colleges or systems.

"There is an argument to be made that it's a good thing to have someone with experience running a business to lead a multi-billion dollar enterprise, but running a higher education system is different in many ways than running a business," said Robert Kelchen, a higher education professor at University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Rothman's experience with the state's business community and relationships he has with state and local leaders will be a "tremendous asset."

"Jay will bring a fresh perspective to higher education," she said in a statement.

Rothman highlighted his business experience in a 24-minute, eight-question interview last week with news outlets. He called the System the state's "crown jewel," suggested meeting lawmakers in their districts and vowed to continually share the System’s value with the public.

Rothman spoke mostly in general terms about the problems facing the System whereas Schmidt gave more detailed solutions to what he believes needs fixing. Rothman also drew connections between his firm's "non-hierarchical" structure and how campuses run on a system of shared governance, a decision-making process that requires consultation with faculty, students and staff.

Wisconsin roots

A lifelong Wisconsinite save for the stint in law school, Rothman was raised on a small farm outside Wausau. Both of his parents attended UW-Stevens Point. His mom is now a retired school teacher and his dad is a dentist. Rothman has two adult children, one of whom is a UW-Madison graduate.

Rothman brings a background in business law, with a focus on mergers, acquisitions, corporate disclosures and governance matters. He joined Foley & Lardner in 1986 and has led the firm's more than 1,100 lawyers and 1,000 staff since 2011.

Children's Wisconsin CEO Peggy Troy worked with Rothman when he served on the hospital's board from 2014 to 2018. She said he sought out differing opinions, listened and pressed on after "hard calls."

"What I appreciated most about Jay as board member was that his leadership always started with mission: how can we better serve the kids of Wisconsin?" Troy said in a statement. "Before anything else, that was the question that drove his counsel and his decision-making."

Other statements from those who have worked with Rothman praised his intellect, integrity and work ethic.

Federal and state campaign finance records show Rothman has donated to politicians from both parties, including at least $10,000 to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over the past two years, though the majority has flowed to Republicans.

Spokespeople for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail seeking their reaction to Rothman's hire. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, was unavailable to comment Friday.

Rothman will inherit many of the challenges his predecessor faced: demographic challenges, COVID-19, fewer state dollars sent to support campuses and a sometimes hostile relationship with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Thompson's tenure began in the summer of 2020 following a failed search where the sole finalist withdrew amid criticism about the process itself and concern about the candidate's record.

The Regents' second try has attracted fewer complaints, though multiple faculty groups this week objected to the lack of a public forum, a common step in searches where individuals can meet the candidates and ask questions.

Rothman declined earlier this week to say whether he would agree to a public session.

“I have a passion for this state,” Rothman told news outlets last week. “This is home for me. I want to see Wisconsin flourish.”

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0