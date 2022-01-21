Milwaukee Burger King employee accused of killing co-worker during robbery turns himself in

MILWAUKEE — A Burger King employee accused of inadvertently killing another worker while shooting at a robber has turned himself in to Milwaukee police.

Derrick D. Ellis, 34, of Milwaukee, is charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted out-of-state felon. Ellis had been sought by police for more than two weeks before giving himself up on Tuesday.

Ellis was allegedly firing at the robbery suspect, Antoine Edwards, when he shot and killed 16-year-old cashier Niesha Harris-Brazell. Edwards and his own 16-year-old daughter, who is described as Harris-Brazell's best friend, told police they coordinated with Harris-Brazell to stage the robbery in order to steal money.

However, the criminal complaint showed no additional evidence Harris-Brazell conspired with the two and her family has argued she had no reason to steal money, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Ellis was not in on the staged robbery and fired at the suspect after seeing him leaning into a drive-thru window and waving a gun around in the direction of Harris-Brazell.

Edwards was charged last week with felony murder and intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child with death as a consequence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0