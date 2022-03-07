Milwaukee DA won't prosecute Wisconsin elections commissioners

MILWAUKEE — A second Wisconsin prosecutor has declined to file charges against Wisconsin Elections commissioners following requests from Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

The first, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson, said it was not within her jurisdiction to charge the commissioners who waived a certain set of election laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic leading up to the 2020 presidential election. None of their actions occurred within Racine County, even if their decisions did have effects statewide.

The second to decline to press charges was the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

In a Monday letter to Schmaling and RCSO Lt. Michael Luell, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal said, "The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office’s statutory mandate is limited to prosecuting crime. Upon a review of the facts and law, it has been determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed.

"At this time, this office has no basis to issue criminal charges in this matter."

The Sheriff's Office requested charges against five of the six appointees to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for their votes to waive the laws that mandate special voting deputies be sent into nursing homes and other similar facilities to carry out absentee voting, and ban nursing home staffs from assisting their residents with voting.

The WEC does not have the authority to waive laws, leading to Schmaling and Luell requesting charges to be filed against five of its six commissioners; one commissioner, Republican-appointee Bob Spindell, initially voted to waive the laws, but in subsequent votes voted against the waiving.

The commission countered the RCSO's assertions, arguing that during the COVID-19 pandemic, SVDs would likely have not been given access to nursing homes in order to carry out the vote. As such, the measures they took were necessary, the commissioners argued.

Those the RCSO requested charges against were three Democratic appointees — Julie M. Glancey, Ann S. Jacobs and Mark L. Thomsen — and two Republican appointees — Dean Knudson and Marge Bostelmann.

After Hanson declined to file charges, the RCSO contacted the district attorneys of the home counties of each of those five commissioners, seeking the charges including misconduct in public office and election fraud as a party to a crime to be filed.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's decision to not file charges against those who live in Milwaukee County (Jacobs and Thomsen) is the first such decision made public.

Three other district attorneys — of Sheboygan, Green Lake and St. Croix counties — have yet to publicly announce their decisions, if any decisions have been made.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau determined that the commission broke the law by not sending in the voting assistants.

Reasoning

"It … seems clear that, in providing guidance regarding SVDs, the WEC was exercising a discretionary power of office, as the WEC is statutorily authorized to provide guidance and advisory opinions in the administration of elections," the letter stated.

Among the reasons cited in the letter Monday for charges to not be filed was that "it must be noted that the overarching purpose of the election laws is to give effect to the will of the electors." The letter described the laws surrounding SVDs as "directory statutes that do not require mandatory compliance."

Westphal later quoted from a 2001 court decision, which said "(The courts have) consistently sought to preserve the will of the electors by construing election provisions as directory if there has been substantial compliance with their terms."

As such, Westphal argued, the RCSO's strict reading of the law is inappropriate when faced with how it may have been impossible or at least more difficult for those in nursing homes to vote had the SVD law not been ignored.

"Allowing seniors to vote is not a crime," Thomsen said in a tweet Monday.

The letter continued, calling into question the thoroughness of Luell's investigative work, which Schmaling has repeatedly defended, at the Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant.

RCSO did not directly interview residents of the Ridgewood Care Center who Luell and Schmaling asserted did not have the capacity to vote. Rather, the investigation relied on testimony from loved ones living in the nursing home. Schmaling repeatedly asserted it would be disrespectful to interview those who were reported to not be able to recognize their loved ones and were hallucinating.

The Milwaukee DA's letter said: "Claims have been made that residents who did not request a ballot voted because someone requested a ballot on their behalf and voted on their behalf. There has been no evidence submitted that any of the individuals who received ballots did not request them.

"There has been no evidence that someone voted on the behalf of one of the residents. There were interviews done with family members, where the family questioned the ability of their loved one to request a ballot and vote. The family’s belief about the resident’s competency to vote is not the same as a competency determination by a court that the person is disqualified from voting. The assessment of a layperson, even where that person is close family, is not the equivalent of an adjudication by a court that a person is incompetent. Absent such a court adjudication, a family's concerns about an individual's ability to vote would not disqualify that person from requesting a ballot and voting.

"Further, none of the individual electors were interviewed to determine whether they did request a ballot or request someone do so on their behalf. Regardless, the WEC had no role in requesting ballots or voting on behalf of residents. The specific WEC guidance to clerk (sic) was that ballots should only issue to those who request one. There is no evidence they conspired or encouraged anyone to improperly request or submit a ballot."

Reacting to the news Monday, Jacobs tweeted that the Milwaukee DA's letter "is an incredibly thorough analysis and debunks the false claims of the Racine Sheriff & (Michael) Gableman. Simply put — there was no crime whatsoever."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

