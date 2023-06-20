MILWAUKEE — Authorities arrested a Milwaukee man who allegedly shot a man and his dog after the animal attacked the shooter's own.

According to police, the 32-year-old man’s dog got loose and was fighting another dog Monday afternoon. The man was trying to retrieve his dog when the other dog's owner shot them, wounding the man and killing the man's dog.

The wounded man was treated at a hospital. The dog that was attacked died of its injuries.

The alleged shooter, described as a 43-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Charges are pending.