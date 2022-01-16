Milwaukee man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

WEST ALLIS — A 54-year-old Milwaukee man faces hit-and-run charges in connection with a crash in West Allis that killed a woman.

The Journal Sentinel reported that Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was charged Friday with a felony count of hit-and-run involving death.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Jan. 11, killed 20-year-old Donniesha Harris.

West Allis police received a tip from a resident in Milwaukee that the suspect vehicle may be parked in the area.

Police found the car, registered to Martinez Rodriguez, had severe front end damage and had blue tape around the windshield, indicating it had just been replaced. Parts missing from the vehicle were consistent with those found at the scene, police said.

Following his arrest, Martinez Rodriguez told police that while in the car with his friend that morning, he "hit something" while driving to a doctor's appointment. He said he did not know what he hit.

Police said Martinez Rodriguez said he did not stop or call authorities because "he had a lot of money on him and didn't want to answer questions."

