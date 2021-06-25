Milwaukee man faces OWI after crashing into 2 cars while driving more than 120 mph in Racine County, police say

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man allegedly crashed into two cars while driving more than 120 mph; he has been charged with his first OWI.
Eusevio Eenrique Garcia Jr., 26, was charged with six felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, reckless driving causing great bodily harm and knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury and two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st) with minor child in the vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:18 p.m. on June 6, an officer was advised of a reckless driver in a red Charger in the area of Northwestern Avenue and Highway V. The officer pulled behind car and a man, later identified as Garcia, got into the Charger and drove away.
The officer followed the Charger and saw it make multiple illegal maneuvers before losing sight of it. About 20 to 30 seconds later, the officer saw several cars pulled over to the side of the road and three damaged cars. One of the damaged cars was the red Charger. Garcia was found severely bleeding from the head inside the Charger. A witness said Garcia was heavily speeding and driving erratically before he collided with two cars. Another witness said Garcia was drinking alcohol before the crash. A “black box” download from the Charger showed he was traveling 121 mph.
A witness said that Garcia was drinking heavily before leaving Quarry Lake where he was spending time with family and friends. She said that he also had two children, one under the age of 12 and the other under the age of 6, in his car. He pulled over to switch them into her car because he said he was intoxicated. He then drove off and reportedly got into the crash. Officers later found an empty bottle of Hennessy in Garcia’s car.
One of the victims had two other passengers in her car at the time of the crash. She had a contusion to her left hip, one of the passengers had whiplash and an injury to the neck and the other had a strained neck muscle. The other victim’s car had flipped forward due to the crash. She suffered a fracture to her C6 vertebrae, had blood pooled in her spinal cord and had torn ligaments in her neck.
Garcia was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
