Milwaukee man gets 3 years in prison after sleeping in Beaver Dam storage unit to sell cocaine

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after he failed to abide by conditions of probation for a 2018 conviction by living in a storage unit in Beaver Dam while attempting to sell cocaine.
Anthony Sartin, 26, Milwaukee, was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to three years in prison and two years of extended supervision for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, after he failed to abide by the original 2018 conditions of probation in this case.
According to a press release from the Dodge County’s District Attorney’s Office, Beaver Dam Police received numerous complaints about the storage unit. Officers performed a building check on Stoddart Street in Beaver Dam in September 2017. The building had been turned into storage units and there was not supposed to be anyone living in it. Three days prior, officers cited two people, who were found sleeping in one of the storage units.
Officers entered the building and heard a TV playing. Following the noise, the officers located four individuals inside one of the units. Upon searching one of the males, identified as Sartin, Officers found a large amount of currency, multiple cell phones, a digital scale and a plastic container that contained three baggies filled with a white rocky looking substance. Sartin was transported to the Dodge County Jail where jail staff located another 12 baggies during a search. The substance was tested and came back positive for cocaine. In total, Officers found 14.7 grams of cocaine.
On Jan. 29, 2018, Sartin was given three years of probation for this incident by Dodge County Judge Stephen Bauer with 8 months in jail. While on probation, Sartin used marijuana, drove without a license, left the county without approval, operated a vehicle while intoxicated, fled from police and recklessly endangered the safety of others by driving in a reckless manner, which caused the revocation of his probation.